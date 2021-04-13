Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade New Episode Gameplay Details, Screenshots Shared
New screenshots showcasing the new episode featured in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade have been shared online today.
The new screenshots, which can be found below, are accompanied by some new gameplay details on Yuffie's combat abilities. The character will not only be able to throw her massive throwing star at enemies but also use Elemental Ninjutsu, the Banishment and Windstorm abilities, and more.
As a member of Wutai's elite corps of ninja operatives, Yuffie's Unique Ability allows her to throw her iconic massive throwing star at enemies. During that time, she is able to attack with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind.
Another of Yuffie’s abilities, “Banishment,” unleashes an attack that does more damage based on how much ATB was spent before it. Similar to her Unique Ability, its elemental affinity can be changed with Elemental Ninjutsu.
Yuffie can also use “Windstorm,” which creates a damaging gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them towards her.
Square Enix has also revealed today the voice cast for the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Yuffie episode, which has been officially named EPISODE INTERmission.
- Yuffie Kisaragi, voiced by Suzie Yeung
- Sonon Kusakabe, voiced by Aleks Le
- Weiss, voiced by Daman Mills
- Zhijie, voiced by Griffin Puatu
- Nayo, voiced by Ashley Boettcher
- Billy Bob, voiced by David Goldstein
- Polk, voiced by Daniel Amerman
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PlayStation 5 on June 10th worldwide.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE expands upon and reimagines the spectacular world of the original game. It covers up through the escape from Midgar and is the first game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project. INTERGRADE is a bundle that includes both REMAKE and the new episode featuring Yuffie. In her episode, play as the spirited ninja after she arrives in Midgar. There, she and another Wutaian operative are to rendezvous with Avalanche HQ, infiltrate the Shinra Building, and steal the conglomerate's most powerful materia.
