Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade New Episode Gameplay Details, Screenshots Shared

New screenshots showcasing the new episode featured in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade have been shared online today.

The new screenshots, which can be found below, are accompanied by some new gameplay details on Yuffie's combat abilities. The character will not only be able to throw her massive throwing star at enemies but also use Elemental Ninjutsu, the Banishment and Windstorm abilities, and more.

As a member of Wutai's elite corps of ninja operatives, Yuffie's Unique Ability allows her to throw her iconic massive throwing star at enemies. During that time, she is able to attack with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind. Another of Yuffie’s abilities, “Banishment,” unleashes an attack that does more damage based on how much ATB was spent before it. Similar to her Unique Ability, its elemental affinity can be changed with Elemental Ninjutsu. Yuffie can also use “Windstorm,” which creates a damaging gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them towards her.

Square Enix has also revealed today the voice cast for the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Yuffie episode, which has been officially named EPISODE INTERmission.

Yuffie Kisaragi, voiced by Suzie Yeung

Sonon Kusakabe, voiced by Aleks Le

Weiss, voiced by Daman Mills

Zhijie, voiced by Griffin Puatu

Nayo, voiced by Ashley Boettcher

Billy Bob, voiced by David Goldstein

Polk, voiced by Daniel Amerman

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PlayStation 5 on June 10th worldwide.