FFVII Remake Intergrade PS5 Weighs in at More Than 80GB With INTERmission DLC Clocking in at Nearly 9GB

The download file sizes for both FFVII Remake Intergrade and the INTERmission ‘Yuffie’ DLC on PS5 have been revealed.

Later this week, FFVII Remake Intergrade and the INTERmission expansion featuring Yuffie will release on Sony’s next-gen console. Those owning the PS4 version of last year’s title will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for free although the INTERmission DLC won’t be included with the upgrade. Luckily, those upgrading from the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake can still enjoy the Yuffie DLC by purchasing it from the PSN Store for $19.99.

Final Fantasy VII Remake 1.02 Update Introduces PlayStation 5 Save Data Transfer

FFVII Remake Intergrade packs PS5-specific graphical and performance enhancements such as an all-new graphics mode that prioritizes 4K resolution, whereas a performance mode focuses on 60FPS. In addition to these graphical modes, the PS5 version also packs a new photo mode alongside graphical enhancements, including improvements to lighting, textures, and fog effects.

So how big will FFVII Remake Intergrade be on Sony’s next-gen console? Well, from the looks of it, it will actually be smaller than the PS4 version of the game. As reported by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, the download size of the PS5 version in the US is 81.338GB (without the day-1 patch applied), whereas the PS4 version clocked in at nearly 86GB.

The INTERmission DLC weighs in at 8.988GB for those having upgraded from the PS4 version and having purchased the DLC separately.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and the INTERmission DLC launch release globally on PlayStation 5 on June 10th. Both are available for pre-load through the official PlayStation Store right now.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was launched for PlayStation 4 back in April of last year. Will you be playing the game on PlayStation 5 and what about the new INTERmission DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi? Hit the comments down below.