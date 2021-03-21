Extended Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 Trailer Shows Visual Enhancements and Features

An extended Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 trailer has been released, showing off the game’s visual enhancements and features on Sony’s next-gen console.

Granted, a lot of the footage seen in the video was already present in the trailer that Sony and Square Enix showed off during last month’s State of Play showcase. This extended cut, however, contains some additional scenes from the upcoming PS5 version that weren’t included with last month’s trailer.

In this extended video, take a look at the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting and background environments. Switch between two game modes "Graphics Mode," which prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics, and "Performance Mode," which prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second, and capture and share your favorite moments of this timeless adventure with a fully customizable “Photo Mode.” Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake ‘Intergrade’ PS5 update will be free for PS5 players who’ve already purchased the PS4 version of the game. In addition to offering new 60fps performance and 4K@30fps graphical modes, Intergrade will also pack the all-new Yuffie expansion.

In the brand-new episode featuring Yuffie, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions. This adventure brings new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed.

Interestingly, Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available for free as part of PS Plus’ March titles. Unfortunately, this PS Plus version of the game can’t be upgraded for free to the upcoming PS5 Intergrade version once it launches later this year on June 10th for Sony’s next-gen console.