Microsoft has delivered a Friday Fast ring build from Windows 10 20H1 branch. As reported earlier this week, the company is no longer testing any new features since this particular feature update has been finalized internally. Only bug fixes and performance improvements are getting the attention now. Microsoft has also started releasing Windows 10 20H1 previews to the Slow ring Insiders and is rumored to deliver the RTM build next month.

Today's release of Windows 10 2020 Insider Preview Build 19030 for Fast ring removes the build watermark. However, the Windows maker says that it doesn't mean the process is done. While this surely doesn't make build 19030 the RTM build, it certainly signals that the RTM release is going to happen soon. Maybe even early in December?

Interested in what's being fixed with today's Windows 10 20H1 Build 19030? Here are all the details.

Cortana on Windows (Beta) – Now with more productivity! Earlier this week, we rolled out some changes to Cortana on Windows for Insiders in the Fast ring. As part of evolving Cortana from a general digital assistant to a personal productivity assistant that helps you in the Microsoft 365 apps, we’ve made several changes that will give you a glimpse into how your assistant will help you manage tasks and time and connect with people. Read more about these changes.

Windows 10 20H1 19030: General changes, improvements, & fixes

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean we’re done…

We fixed an issue where if you started to reset your MSA pin from the sign-in screen and left it without interacting with it for some time, it would result in a black screen, requiring a reboot to recover.

We fixed an issue that could result in night light settings getting lost on the primary monitor when the system is connected/disconnected from a secondary monitor.

We fixed an issue that could result in an out of memory message when watching a long HEVC video.

We fixed an issue resulting in certain apps not fully filling the screen when maximized in recent builds.

Windows 10 20H1 Build 19030: Known issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’ve heard that Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) for some Insiders and are investigating.

Some Insiders are reporting that after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install. We’re looking into the issue.

We’re looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 or 38 after they’re attached.

Along with a new build for Fast ring, Microsoft has also released a cumulative update for Slow ring Insiders testing the upcoming major feature update. Windows 10 20H1 Build 19025.1052 carries no changes (more details here) with the company saying that it's trying out its "servicing pipeline on 20H1 builds."

