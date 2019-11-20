As promised, the next Windows 10 feature update is now live for Insiders in the Slow ring. Microsoft has this month released the November 2019 Update for the public, internally finalized Windows 10 20H1 and now released its Preview Builds to the Slow ring. Quite a happening month.

The build arriving today is Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19025.1051 from the 20H1 branch, which was released on November 15 to the Fast ring. Since then Microsoft has delivered another update to Insiders in the Fast ring.

Here is the changelog of Windows 10 20H1 build 19025 - which isn't everything that is new with 20H1, just the changes coming with that particular build as Slow ring will be getting A LOT more!

Improving Windows Search As Insiders know, over the releases, we’ve been continuing to work on improving search results based on your feedback. Including adding Enhanced search mode (adding an easy option to expand search across all folders and drivers) in 19H1, as well integrating Windows Search into File Explorer, to ensure more consistent results regardless of where you start your search. In 19H1, we asked Insiders why they were turning off the search indexer. Your feedback helped us make improvements then and helped us focus on three key areas of improvement in 20H1: excessive disk and CPU usage, general performance issues, and low perceived value of the indexer. Based on this, we’re introducing an algorithm that detects high disk usage and activity, so it can better identify peak usage times and manage the indexer accordingly. We’re also making changes for developers to prevent searches of certain repositories and project folders to improve disk usage. Learn more about these features that we’ve been working on throughout 20H1 and get helpful tips and troubleshooting info to help you make the most of Windows Search in our Supercharging Windows Search article.

General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC

We fixed an issue from the previous flight preventing Sandbox and WDAG from working.

We fixed an issue resulting in certain fingerprint readers no longer working as of Build 19013.

We fixed an issue that could result in VPN Settings hanging after upgrade.

We’ve done some work to help address an issue that could result in certain modern UI components (including notifications and the network flyout), scaling either too large or too small after attaching an external monitor or remoting into the machine from a monitor with a different DPI.

We fixed an issue impacted login performance for some users in recent builds.

We fixed an issue resulting in Windows Hello authentication not working with certain apps in recent builds.

We fixed an issue that could result in the mouse pointer not displaying when logging in to a PC locally after remoting in.

We fixed an issue where, when using the touch keyboard docked on a large screen, the keys would stretch out to span the width of the monitor, rather than staying an optimal width for touch interaction.

We fixed an issue that could result in ctfmon.exe crashing when using reconversion with the Japanese IME in certain text fields.

We fixed an issue that could result in web activities in Timeline not opening if you had new Edge installed.

We fixed an issue where a high number of app deployment failures in a short period of time could result in an unexpectedly large volume of disk space being used by evtx files saved under %windir%\temp.

We fixed an issue resulting in some apps failing to update with error 0x8007000A.

We fixed an issue resulting in jitters when using Magnifier in certain multi-monitor configurations.

We fixed an issue where the mouse pointer did not start from where the Magnifier viewport was if it had moved from typing.

We fixed an issue impacting Narrator performance reading aloud in Outlook after switching focus from an email back to the list of emails in your inbox.

We fixed a memory leak in EoAExperiences.exe after using the text cursor indicator for prolonged periods of time.

Windows 10 20H1 19025: Knowns issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

We’ve heard that Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) for some Insiders and are investigating.

Some Insiders are reporting that after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install. We’re looking into the issue.

We’re looking into reports where, when certain external USB 3.0 drives are attached, they stop responding with Start Code 10 or 38.

You can also clean install Windows 10 20H1 as Microsoft recently released ISO images for Insiders.