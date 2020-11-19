Far Cry 6 Release Date Set for May 26th, 2021, According to Xbox Store
Far Cry 6 was recently delayed (alongside Rainbow Six: Quarantine) out of its previously scheduled launch day of February 18th, 2021, with Ubisoft citing COVID-19 related production issues as the main cause for it, but a new Far Cry 6 release date has just 'leaked' through the Xbox Store.
The official listing of the game now mentions May 26th, 2021, as the updated Far Cry 6 release date. Of course, this cannot be considered as confirmed before Ubisoft says so, but the Xbox Store has long been a reliable source for game release dates.
Far Cry 6 will feature high-profile actor Giancarlo Esposito as the game's villain, Anton Castillo. The fictional island of Yara, inspired by Cuba, will be the 'largest playground' yet seen in a Far Cry game.
Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.
FIGHT FOR FREEDOM
Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation
YARA TORN APART
Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara
GUERRILLA FIREPOWER
Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground
