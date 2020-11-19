Far Cry 6 Release Date Set for May 26th, 2021, According to Xbox Store

Far Cry 6 was recently delayed (alongside Rainbow Six: Quarantine) out of its previously scheduled launch day of February 18th, 2021, with Ubisoft citing COVID-19 related production issues as the main cause for it, but a new Far Cry 6 release date has just 'leaked' through the Xbox Store.

The official listing of the game now mentions May 26th, 2021, as the updated Far Cry 6 release date. Of course, this cannot be considered as confirmed before Ubisoft says so, but the Xbox Store has long been a reliable source for game release dates.

Far Cry 6 will feature high-profile actor Giancarlo Esposito as the game's villain, Anton Castillo. The fictional island of Yara, inspired by Cuba, will be the 'largest playground' yet seen in a Far Cry game.