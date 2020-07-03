Far Cry 6 Will Reportedly Feature Breaking Bad Actor Giancarlo Esposito

While not officially confirmed by Ubisoft yet, rumors are flying hot and heavy that Far Cry 6 will be announced soon, and it seems we now know one of the actors who will be appearing in the game. Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the reserved psychopath Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, recently mentioned offhand he was doing a “huge” video game when answering a question about acting in effects-heavy shows like the Mandalorian…

It started with Mandalorian, and this video game I did, which is going to be huge and I can't really mention, with [me] doing this new style of acting.

Hmmm, what could that “huge” video game be? Well, once the quote above started making the rounds, the generally-reliable folks at Gamereactor put up an article outright stating that the game Esposito was talking about was Far Cry 6. The article has since been pulled down, but the Internet never forgets.

Ubisoft Co-Founder Yves Guillemot Issues Statement Regarding Recent Allegations

Of course, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official Ubisoft announcement, but it definitely seems like Far Cry 6 is happening, and Esposito would certainly be a great fit for the franchise. Not to typecast the guy, but I’m pretty sure Esposito would play the game’s villain, and I’m definitely down to take on Gus Fring in a Far Cry game.

Ubisoft has confirmed they plan to release five AAA titles before the end of their current fiscal year (which wraps up on March 31, 2021), and we already know these games will include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Gods & Monsters. A new Far Cry is expected to be the fifth game. According to a report from last month, Far Cry 6 will leave behind the rural American setting of Far Cry 5 and head to somewhere more “interesting.” Keep an eye out for the game during the Ubisoft Forward digital event, which is happening on July 12.

What do you think? Looking forward to a new Far Cry with Esposito in a major role?