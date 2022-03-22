Far Cry 6 Update Adds New Guerrilla Difficulty, Loadouts, and More

Ubisoft Toronto has dropped a new update for Far Cry 6, and it includes some new features that ought to be appreciated by those still playing the open-world game. These include the ability to create multiple loadouts, easier ammo swapping, and the new Guerilla Difficulty for those looking to give themselves a real challenge. Here’s a rundown of all the new content included in Far Cry 6 title update 5:

Gameplay Update Ammunition Swapping Players are now able to swap ammunition types for weapons via the weapon wheel (can be key bound on PC) without having to visit a workbench (you will need to have the ammunition type unlocked previously). Introducing Loadouts Players will have the ability to create and modify 4 loadouts. The loadouts include sets of weapons and gear that can now be easily swapped via the arsenal menu for adapting to any situation.

Loadouts unlock after the Libertad Rises mission. Outpost resets Once players finish the Far Cry 6 main campaign, they will gain the ability to abandon previously secured FND Bases.

Players can hover any completed FND Base and have an additional option available: Abandon FND Base.

Abandoning the FND Base reverts it to Military control. The FND Base is then available for the player to tackle again.

Abandoning the FND Base increases the level of enemies inside the FND Base to Player Level +4.

After abandoning the FND Base, the rewards offered are increased, granting additional Moneda. New difficulty mode: Guerrilla Mode Overall combat difficulty is increased (including AI detection and reaction to the player).

Ammo, gadget counts, and pickups have been reduced.

Major UI/HUD elements are disabled when you start Guerrilla Mode, which will test your skill. (To ensure the games’ accessibility levels remains high, the options can be turned on again via the settings menu).

Guerilla Mode requires a new game start, and you are not able to reduce the difficulty once you have started Guerilla Mode.

Of course, the Far Cry 6 title update 5 also includes a variety of bug fixes and tweaks. If you need to know about them, you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes, right here.

Far Cry 6 is available now on PC, Xbox On, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.