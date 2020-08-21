Far Cry 6, AC Valhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion UK Collector’s Editions Ditch Xbox Discs

Every major AAA release now comes with an expensive collector’s edition, which includes all sorts of bonuses and physical doo-dads, but often these expensive packages overlook the games themselves. For example, Ubisoft UK has announced that their Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Watch Dogs: Legion Collector’s Editions will not come with physical copies of the games. Or at least they won’t if you’re playing on Xbox One or Xbox Series X – the PlayStation versions of the Collector’s Editions will still include traditional disc-based games. Here’s what Ubisoft support had to say about the move…

Pre-orders for the Collector's Editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Watch Dogs: Legion for Xbox will receive a digital key to REDEEM, instead of a physical disc. Collector's Editions for PlayStation will receive physical game discs. The remaining content of your Collector’s Edition will still arrive through the mail as normal.

For now, Ubisoft says North American Xbox owners will still be getting physical games with their Collector’s Editions. We’ll see if that changes. I wouldn’t be surprised if code-free collector’s editions become a standard thing from Ubisoft and other publishers before long.

As a reminder, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collector’s Edition will set you back £180/$200 and includes a foot-tall statue of the female Eivor and other goodies, Far Cry 6 is also £180/$200 and includes a realistic flamethrower replica, and Watch Dogs: Legion is £169/$190 and includes a glowing skull statue.

Watch Dogs: Legion is slated for October 29, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla November 17, and Far Cry 6 comes our way on February 18, 2021. What are your thoughts on collector’s editions only coming with digital game codes? Does it not really matter or is getting a game to put on your shelf an important part of the “Collector” experience?