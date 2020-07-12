Ubisoft has finally confirmed a release date for the anticipated Watch Dogs: Legion. Of course, Legion was originally supposed to come out this March, but Ubisoft delayed it late last year with some other major games in response to the widespread negative reaction to Ghost Recon Breakpoint – the game has been floating in limbo since then. Well, thankfully, the game has re-emerged and will finally launch this October! You can check out a new lengthy overview trailer, which shows off the game’s innovative “play as anyone” gimmick, below.

While we’re at it, Ubisoft also released the following fun animated Watch Dogs: Legion short.

Need to know more? Here’s are Watch Dog: Legion’s key features:

Play As Anyone - Each character has their own backstory, personality, and skill set—all of which comes into play as you personalize your team. Swap between characters as you explore an open world online with friends. Enjoy free updates of new modes, rewards, and themed events.

- Each character has their own backstory, personality, and skill set—all of which comes into play as you personalize your team. Swap between characters as you explore an open world online with friends. Enjoy free updates of new modes, rewards, and themed events. Take Back London - Explore a massive urban open world and visit London’s many famous landmarks – including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye.

- Explore a massive urban open world and visit London’s many famous landmarks – including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye. Play Your Way - A brand-new melee system and a wide range of weapons and abilities means that the way you approach combat has real consequences. If you use non-lethal force, the enemy will attempt to subdue and arrest you. If you shoot to kill, you risk having your characters permanently killed.

- A brand-new melee system and a wide range of weapons and abilities means that the way you approach combat has real consequences. If you use non-lethal force, the enemy will attempt to subdue and arrest you. If you shoot to kill, you risk having your characters permanently killed. Get The Gang Together - Giving London back to the people doesn't have to be some heroic solo jaunt, ya know. Bring the fight online to join forces with up to three friends as you take on entirely new co-op missions and challenging end-game content.

Pre-orders for Watch Dogs: Legion are open now. You can grab the standard edition, the $100 Gold Edition, which includes the Season Pass and 3 days early access, and the $200 Collector’s Edition, which includes all the Gold Edition stuff, as well as some additional skins, a neon skull statue, and more.

Watch Dogs: Legion launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 29, 2020. Next-gen Xbox Series X and PS5 versions will be “coming soon,” and Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed the game will support Smart Deliver and ray tracing.