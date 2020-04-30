Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gets First Stunning Screenshots, Season Pass and Collector’s Edition Details

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was just announced by Ubisoft. While we didn't get to see any actual gameplay in the worldwide premiere trailer, the publisher did share a few in-game screenshots with the press. You can gaze at their beauty below.

With Assassin's Creed Valhalla already available for pre-order, though currently only through the Ubisoft Store, let's take a look at the various editions. First of all, all pre-orders are eligible for the free bonus mission 'The Way of the Berserker', where players will join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.

Beyond the self-explanatory Standard Edition (priced $59.99), there's a Gold Edition ($99.99) that includes the inevitable Season Pass. So far, Ubisoft only mentioned the DLC in the Season Pass will provide access to epic new content, new lands, and new gear. Additionally, an 'immersive' story mission is set to be already available at the launch of Assassin's Creed Valhalla for Season Pass owners.

Then there's the Ultimate Edition ($119.99), which comes with all of the above plus the Ultimate Pack, comprised of the following in-game items:

Berserker Gear Pack

Berserker Settlement Pack

Berserker Longship Pack

Set of Runes

Last but not least, the Collector's Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla (priced $199.99) includes all of the above plus a great bunch of goodies, such as:

The high-end Ubicollectibles replica of Eivor and her Drakkar (height: 30cm).

Ultimate Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Collector’s Case with a unique artwork.

The Ubisoft Store Exclusive Steelbook with an iconic design inspired by in-game emblems.

Viking Statuette of Eivor with his raven and Dane axe (height: 5cm).

Premium Certificate of Authenticity serialised with the unique number of your Collector’s Edition.

Three Lithographs showcasing some of the most stunning concept art created for the game.

Soundtrack of the Game.

You'll have the chance to use 100 Ubisoft Club Units for a 20% discount, which in the case of the Collector's Edition would translate into $40 of discount for a final price of $159.99

Stay tuned on Wccftech, as we'll have a lot more on Assassin's Creed Valhalla in the coming weeks.