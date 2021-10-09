Far Cry 6 in 4K With Screen-Space Ray Traced Global Illumination Shader Adds Ambient Occlusion and Bouncing Lighting

A new Far Cry 6 graphical showcase has been released, showing off the title in 4K resolution on Ultra settings running on an RTX 3090.

Following the release of Ubisoft’s latest Far Cry installment, YouTube channel “Digital Dreams” has released a new video, showing how great the PC version can look. As said, the showcase has Far Cry 6 running in 3840 x 2160 on Ultra settings on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU.

Far Cry 6 Review – Anton Castillo Will See You Now

“Digital Dreams” uses its own “Beyond all Limits” reshade rtgi preset in order to enhance the game’s visuals. While the game already uses Ray Traced shadows and reflections on PC, this custom preset (based on Pascal Gilcher’s Screen-Space Ray Traced Global Illumination shader), adds Ambient Occlusion and Bouncing lighting effects to the mix. It’s a matter of personal preference, but it does appear to improve the game’s somewhat ‘flat’ lighting’. Check out the new showcase down below:

Far Cry 6 is available globally right now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and Stadia.

You can read our very own review of the game right here.