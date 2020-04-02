Epic Games Store Spring Sale Includes Deals on Control, Red Dead Redemption 2, and More

Looking for something new to play during your COVID-19 pandemic isolation, but don’t have a ton of money to spend? Well, the Epic Games Store has you covered, as the Spring Sale is on now, offering discounts on a wide variety of titles, including Control, Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Metro Exodus, Zombie Army 4, and dozens more!

You can check out a quick selection of the most exciting Spring Sale deals below. Or you can browse the full list of games on sale, right here.

Epic has also announced that that any leftover coupons from their Holiday Sale can still be used on any game priced at $14.99 or above until May 1.

The Epic Games Store Spring Sale will continue until April 16. What do you think – planning to pick up any games? I’ve been thinking about jumping into Alan Wake again, as I’d say it’s worth double dipping on PC for less than five bucks.