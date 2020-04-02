Epic Games Store Spring Sale Includes Deals on Control, Red Dead Redemption 2, and More
Looking for something new to play during your COVID-19 pandemic isolation, but don’t have a ton of money to spend? Well, the Epic Games Store has you covered, as the Spring Sale is on now, offering discounts on a wide variety of titles, including Control, Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Metro Exodus, Zombie Army 4, and dozens more!
You can check out a quick selection of the most exciting Spring Sale deals below. Or you can browse the full list of games on sale, right here.
- Alan Wake - 70% off ($4.50)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - 50% off ($20)
- Anno 1800 - 50% off ($30)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 67% off ($20)
- Borderlands 3 - 50% off ($30)
- Control - 35% off ($39)
- Far Cry 5 - 75% off ($15)
- Inside - 66% off ($6.79)
- John Wick Hex - 20% off ($16)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - 40% off ($18)
- MechWarrior 5 - 20% off ($40)
- Metro Exodus - 50% off ($20)
- Overcooked - 75% off ($4.25)
- Phoenix Point - 25% off ($30)
- Rainbow Six Siege - 60% off ($8)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - 20% off ($48)
- Shenmue III - 50% off ($25)
- Tetris Effect - 30% off ($28)
- The Division 2 - 67% ($10)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - 30% off ($21)
- The Outer Worlds - 35% off ($39)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - 50% off ($15)
- The Waking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - 40% off ($30)
- Watch Dogs 2 - 70% off ($18)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - 15% ($43)
Epic has also announced that that any leftover coupons from their Holiday Sale can still be used on any game priced at $14.99 or above until May 1.
The Epic Games Store Spring Sale will continue until April 16. What do you think – planning to pick up any games? I’ve been thinking about jumping into Alan Wake again, as I’d say it’s worth double dipping on PC for less than five bucks.