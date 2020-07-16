Apple’s iPhone 7 smartphone with 32GB of storage in Silver is currently available for a throwaway price of just $188. Grab it now before stock runs out.

iPhone 7 with A10 Fusion, 32GB Storage, Silver Finish, 4G LTE, Renewed Available for Just $188

If your old smartphone is showing its age then why not upgrade to a renewed iPhone 7 for a low price of just $188? Available in Silver, the phone is fully unlocked, comes with 32GB of storage and will do you right for a long time to come.

Released back in 2016, the iPhone 7 still has a lot of life left in it. I’m saying this because later this year, this smartphone will receive the iOS 14 update announced a while back. This means your smartphone will be upgraded to the new features, including the all-new home screen widgets. So yes, the iPhone 7 is still the ultimate smartphone to buy even in 2020, that too for a low price of $188 for a fully unlocked and renewed model.

On the specs front, the iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch. You also get a wonderful 12-megapixel camera at the back that can shoot 4K video, that too stabilized. At the front there is a 7-megapixel selfie camera for taking photos, recording video in 1080p and making FaceTime calls. Overall, this smartphone is a great package and you won’t be disappointed once you get your hands on it.

Buy Apple iPhone 7, 32GB, Silver - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $188

