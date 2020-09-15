Fallout: Miami DLC-Sized Fallout 4 Mod Shown in New Trailer

Fallout: Miami, a DLC-sized Fallout 4 mod first revealed in July 2018, was shown once again by its makers in a new 'environmental showcase' trailer.

As is often the case with these fan projects, Fallout: Miami has no release date yet, but it does look like solid progress is being made. If you're interested in lending your expertise, the team is currently seeking Clothing Artists, Level Designers, Implementers, and Flash Animators.

