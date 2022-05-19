Fallout London DLC Sized Mod Showcased in Official Gameplay Trailer

That’s a complex question. FEV has not reached London in any way, shape, or form. That means no Super Mutants, no Centaurs, no Deathclaws, and likely a lower amount of Psykers than ever before.

Vault-Tec is entirely an American company, thus it will have no presence in London. We will have a version of a vault, but it will be entirely different from that of Vault-Tec, except that it is a shelter, beneath the ground. So don’t expect Better Living, Underground. In a similar vein, there will likely be a British Counterpart of Vault Boy, in terms of a popular mascot that will make frequent appearances.