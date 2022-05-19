Fallout London DLC Sized Mod Showcased in Official Gameplay Trailer
Fallout London, an upcoming DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4, received its official gameplay trailer a few hours ago. The footage shows the very beginning of the game, where the player seems to be in an underground shelter before leaving for the surface, just like in every Fallout game.
What is Fallout London about?
It is an ambitious DLC-sized mod that brings the player into the nuclear apocalypse all the way to the doorsteps of Parliament. The mod encapsulates the gritty, adventurous nature of the Fallout games with a new world, factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons, creatures, & much more! This all comes together in a package tied with an uniquely British bow.
How many series staples will be present in Fallout London?
That’s a complex question. FEV has not reached London in any way, shape, or form. That means no Super Mutants, no Centaurs, no Deathclaws, and likely a lower amount of Psykers than ever before.
Vault-Tec is entirely an American company, thus it will have no presence in London. We will have a version of a vault, but it will be entirely different from that of Vault-Tec, except that it is a shelter, beneath the ground. So don’t expect Better Living, Underground. In a similar vein, there will likely be a British Counterpart of Vault Boy, in terms of a popular mascot that will make frequent appearances.
What factions exist in Fallout London?
Fallout London harbors a variety of interesting new factions which can be viewed individually by clicking on the Factions tab located: Here
Where does the game fit in the timeline?
Fallout London begins in the year 2237, which fits in between the events of Fallout 1 and Fallout 2. This would place the game a total of 50 years before the events of Fallout 4.
What is the size of Fallout London?
Fallout London is comprised of a condensed version of London that focuses around the main boroughs.
The world map is about the size of the vanilla Fallout 4 Commonwealth and will let players experience everything from the heart of Westminster all the way to the rolling hills on the outskirts of Bromley.
Will existing factions be present in Fallout London?
Since the game takes place outside of the continental United States, there are no plans to bring back the pre-existing factions. Our main focus is bringing new and exciting factions to London.
What is needed to run Fallout London?
Fallout 4 and all of the DLC. There are no plans to release a ‘lite’ version as it would require major reworking of our mod.
How will guns in the UK affect combat in Fallout London?
There will indeed be fewer guns in Fallout London. However, it is not due to real world gun laws. Due to the point of divergence being close to World War II, it is entirely likely that many of the gun restrictions in today’s London simply never happened in the Fallout universe.
Fallout London, on the other hand, intends for there to be segments of the game that encourage, or even require, the use of melee weapons.
There will be a fair amount of scrapped-together weapons as well, much like the pipe pistols in Fallout.
Will Fallout London require a new game save?
Yes, a new save is necessary.
Fallout London will take place in a new world with a new protagonist and is completely separate from the events of Fallout 4.
In addition, the game will make critical changes to the base game’s mechanics.
The mod will be available only on PC. As usual with these projects, there's no telling when it will be released, but the modding team seems to be making good progress. We'll keep you abreast of any further developments; stay tuned.
