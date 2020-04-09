Fallout 76 Wastelanders Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Next Week’s Debut

Wastelanders, the highly anticipated Fallout 76 free expansion that's due to reintroduce NPCs to the multiplayer online RPG, just got its launch trailer ahead of next week's release (the game was originally due to come out in late 2019, but was delayed to improve its polish).

Fallout 76 is also coming to Steam, by the way. Those who already own the game on Bethesda.net have until 11:59pm ET, April 12 to get the game for free on Steam, too. In order to do so, you just need to link your Steam and Bethesda.net account before that date and time.

Hines: Just Because Fallout 76 Didn’t Go Well Doesn’t Mean It Was Wrong to Try Something Different

Atoms or the Fallout 1st membership won't be transferable between Bethesda.net or Steam, and Atoms accrued on one won't be available on the other. However, items purchased with Atoms on either will be available on both.

People have returned to West Virginia in Fallout 76: Wastelanders. Two opposing factions are fighting for the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed, and you will be the one to tip the scales. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Your choices will have lasting effects on the world and the lives of these newcomers. Embark on a new questline, forge alliances with the competing factions, and uncover the truth of what's hidden in the mountains. Wastelanders includes: • New Main Quest - Uncover the secrets of West Virginia by playing through an all-new main quest, starting from the moment you leave Vault 76. • Human NPCs - Befriend or betray new neighbors who have come to rebuild, and experience Appalachia through the eyes of its residents. • New Creatures and Gear - Take down newly mutated creatures finding their way to the region and earn the highest tier of weapons and armor. • Choices and Reputation - Alter the fates of those you meet with dialogue trees. Decisions affect your standing with each faction through an all-new reputation system. • Game Optimizations - Many optimization and interface improvements, including a new way to track your quests as you explore the wasteland.