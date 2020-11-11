Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Gets a New Trailer and a December Release Date

Last month Bethesda announced the legendary Brotherhood of Steel would be coming to Fallout 76 as part of the big Steel Dawn update, and today they provided a peek at some of the new characters and story elements players will encounter. We meet Paladin Leila Rahmani and her crew, who have made the journey from California to establish a new Appalachian chapter of the Brotherhood and get some hints about the trouble they’re going to cause. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Need to know more about Fallout 76: Steel Dawn. Here’s everything you can expect from the update:

Work with or against the Brotherhood of Steel and other Factions to achieve success. Visit settlements populated with new NPCs and unlock powerful weapons and armor from the Brotherhood arsenal. Join in their mission to rebuild society and aid in securing valuable technology – but only you can determine how it will be used. New Questline - Determine how you will aid The Brotherhood of Steel NPCs in the first chapter of their new all-new story.

New Locations and Gear - Unlock unique weapons and armor from Steel Dawn and explore new locations newly populated with members of The Brotherhood and other factions.

Season 3 Scoreboard - Join Time Operative K.D. Inkwell in her quest for the Guild of Antiquities and rank up to unlock new rewards including C.A.M.P. Allies, Lunchboxes, and more. Beginning December 15.

C.A.M.P. Shelters - Build and decorate in new underground, instanced spaces separate from your main C.A.M.P. Complete a new quest and get your first Shelter free starting December 1.

Lite Allies - Recruit two new allies as you rank up during Season 3, who offer a variety of bonuses exclusively from your C.A.M.P.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The Steel Dawn expansion will drop on December 1. What do you think? Excited to welcome back the Brotherhood?