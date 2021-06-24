Fable Fans Should “Take Confidence” From Playground Games’ Forza Horizon Work, Phil Spencer Says

We haven't seen anything of the next entry in the Fable series in development by Playground Games, but it seems like players shouldn't be too worried about it.

Speaking during the latest episode of the Dropped Frames podcast, Xbox's head Phil Spencer briefly commented on the game, saying that fans of the series should take confidence from Playground's work for the Forza Horizon series.

The only thing I can really say about Fable is, seeing the pedigree of the team and Playground, and where they set the bar for themselves in building a game—I think that showed with the Forza Horizon 5 preview that they had—I think people should just take confidence in that studio director Gavin and the team there have that same level of focus on doing something amazing with an IP that we know is really important to a lot of Xbox fans, so we can’t wait to get to show more, but the team is just amazing.

Forza Horizon 5 was among the best-looking games shown during this year's Microsoft E3 press conference, so there is no doubt that Fable will look amazing. How it will actually play, however, remains to be seen.

Fable will be the next entry in the series since Fable 3 and the canceled Fable Legends, a cooperative game that was in development by Lionhead Studios. Very little is currently known about the upcoming new entry in the series other than the fact that it will be powered by the ForzaTech Engine and that it may feature online interactions.

Fable is currently in development for PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. A release date has yet to be announced.