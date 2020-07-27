Fable Will “Potentially” Feature Online Interactions, But It Won’t Be An MMO, According to Insider

The recently announced new entry in the Fable series is not going to be an MMO, according to a well-known insider.

Speaking on Twitter, Klobrille revealed that the game in development by Playground Games, while potentially featuring online interactions in the vein of those seen in Forza Horizon 4, will be an open-world action role-playing game, and not a full MMO as it was being suggested last week.

Fable is an open-world Action-RPG. People really need to stop with this MMO nonsense. Even if there potentially will be online interactions similar to FH4, it’s not an MMO.

Fable has been announced last week during the Xbox Game Showcase event, but very little has been said about the game, other than it is coming to Xbox Series X and PC and that it's being developed by Playground Games, the same team behind the Forza Horizon series. According to earlier rumors, the game will be a reboot of the series.

Albion and Aurora are gone. "Lands reduced to fables." The Spire was rebuilt and used by a mad king to wish that an asteroid would strike the planet. He also wished it would happen again in the far future. Eons later and everything is new (medieval themed, new continents) and you have to stop the destruction of the planet again. Theresa and a Heroes Guild are preserved on another planet via a demon door. Time Travel heavily involved in play. Jack of Blades returns.

The new Fable is in development by Playground Games for Xbox Series and PC. It will launch on a yet to be confirmed release date.