F1 2020 Mercedes Black Livery Patch 1.06 Available Now on PC; Arriving on PS4/XO Later This Week

F1 2020 Mercedes Black Livery patch 1.06 is now available for PC players and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.

We already reported on the arrival of the Mercedes AMG Black Livery update earlier this month, and ahead of this weekend’s Silverstone Grand Prix, Codemasters has made the update available for PC players. Luckily, those playing F1 2020 on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to download the update as well later this week.

Aside from adding this year’s Mercedes’ black car and driver suits, the new patch also fixes several reported issues in both single- and multiplayer. In addition, both Racing Point drivers now wear the correct gloves. Check out the full release notes down below:

F1 2020 Mercedes Black Livery Patch 1.06 Release Notes Mercedes car and driver suits updated to the black livery.

Fixed an issue in unranked multiplayer where a host disconnection resulted in AI having unrealistic lap times.

Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll now wear the correct gloves.

Fixed a progression issue in My Team career which could occur after an Invitational event.

Fixed a progression issue in My Team career which could occur at the end of a season.

The Savant sponsor will now correctly pay out.

Various other stability and bug fixes.

F1 2020 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. F1 2020 was released earlier this month.

F1® 2020 features all 10 teams, 20 drivers and cars from the 2020 season. The latest car liveries and team colours, including Mercedes AMG Petronas, will be added as a free digital update

“F1 2020 is two years in the making, and we are excited with the level of innovation for players of all levels,” said Lee Mather, F1 Franchise Game Director at Codemasters. “Whether someone wants a split-screen battle with friends, a 10-race season, or a full driver-manager experience, F1 2020 gives players the option to race their way.”