Samsung Confirms that the Exynos 2200 Will Bring Ray Tracing to Galaxy S22 Next Year

Earlier this year, AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed working with Samsung to bring ray tracing to phones. Samsung has now announced in a post on Webio that the Exynos 2200 will be the first that will have ray tracing support.

The Exynos 2200 will feature a GPU based on the AMD RDNA 2 architectures codenamed "Voyager." AMD's RDNA 2 architecture is used not just in their RX 6000 GPUs but also powers the graphics on both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Exynos 2200 with Ray Tracing Support Could Change the Face of Mobile Gaming

The chipset itself is called "Pamir" and could be announced sometime earlier next year or later this year. Similar to the Exynos 2100, the Exynos 2200 is rumored to feature a single high-performance core, three mid-range cores, and four efficiency cores. As for the RDNA 2 GPU, we are looking at 384 Stream Processors, which hints at six Ray Accelerators.

There is no doubt that ray tracing support is going to give you the Exynos 2200 an edge over Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 in terms of gaming. The chipset is expected to power the international Galaxy S22 series of smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Based on all the rumors and tips we have heard so far, the Galaxy S22 series will go official, later this year or earlier this year. So far, we have been trying to keep up with all the leaks and will keep you posted about more.

Getting back to ray tracing and RDNA 2, we also have heard rumors that AMD will introduce the RDNA 2 architecture in a more affordable Galaxy A series, but we are still waiting to hear more about that.

