Exynos 2200 & GPU Codenames, Manufacturing Process Info Shared by Tipster

Samsung’s Exynos 2200 is expected to be the first SoC from the company to sport an AMD GPU, and now, one notable tipster has shared some fresh details with us. Some of those details were known thanks to previous leaks, while others we have just come across.

Tipster Confirms Exynos 2200 Will Be Made on the 4nm Process, but Does Not Confirm if Samsung or TSMC Will Be Mass Producing It

According to new information shared by Ice Universe on Weibo, the Exynos 2200 is codenamed ‘Pamir’ and it will be manufactured on the 4nm process. However, he does not share whether Samsung or TSMC will mass produce it but, luckily, did not have to divulge that information. Thanks to the ongoing chip shortage, TSMC has its hands full. In short, the Korean giant will end up mass producing both the Snapdragon 895 and the Exynos 2200.

As for the GPU running in the Exynos 2200, the tipster mentions that its codename will be ‘Voyager,’ but apart from that, no other information was shared. Information uncovered from previous leaks revealed that Samsung’s upcoming chipset could scale up GPU performance considerably and finally get rid of its ultimate weakness. In one test, the Exynos 2200 beat the A14 Bionic in the graphics department while also achieving more than 50 percent of the score the Snapdragon 888 obtained.

In a separate GPU test, the Exynos 2200 seemingly beat the Snapdragon 895 in high performance mode. Unfortunately, on both occasions, the power draw numbers were not mentioned, and eventually, when the chipset is found in flagship phones, the efficiency factor will matter significantly. Samsung was previously rumored to be working on an SoC that matches or exceeds the A14 Bionic’s performance but was still finding a balance between performance and power consumption.

Hopefully, Samsung would have found a way past these limitations when officially announcing the Exynos 2200. The company is said to make an unveiling this month, but almost half the number of days have passed, and there is no update from Samsung. Regardless, we will continue to update you, so stay tuned.

News Source: Ice Universe