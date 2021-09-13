Exynos 2200 Achieves Poor Results in Latest Benchmark Leak; Barely Scores Above Exynos 2100

The Exynos 2200 was hyped up to be Samsung’s best SoC to date, and if we look at the previous benchmark results, which we will discuss later, you would be right to assume that. However, the latest leak reveals that Samsung’s upcoming chipset barely beats the Exynos 2100 in the latest compute results, and that is disappointing to see.

Exynos 2200 Said to Be in Early Stages; Updated Scores May Be Higher

The single-core and multi-core scores hardly scrape past the Exynos 2100. Looking at these results, anyone looking to upgrade to any Galaxy S22 model next year will be shattered that they will not be able to claim performance bragging rights with this chipset variant.

However, if you open one Twitter thread, you will find that The Galox has commented that the Exynos 2200 is currently in its early stages, and we should expect higher scores in the future. In a separate tweet, he mentions that the device in question was the Galaxy S22 Plus, and it would feature 8GB of RAM. We would also like to remind our readers that the Exynos 2200 was not being hyped as a chipset with the best compute performance.

If you check out our previous reports, where the upcoming SoC beats the A14 Bionic, it is in the graphics category, not the CPU tests. If only CPU tests were conducted, we should not be surprised that the A14 Bionic would make short work of the Exynos 2200. To remind you, this SoC is said to be Samsung’s first to feature AMD’s RDNA2 GPU, with an earlier report stating that the graphics processor will sport six cores.

Unfortunately, the A15 Bionic GPU beats the Exynos 2200, which is to be expected, but at least we can hope Samsung to bridge that performance gap extensively. As for these compute results, we will see what the SoC obtains when commercial Galaxy S22 units are officially available in the market, so stay tuned.

