Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Adds Yuffie Chapter, PS5 Graphics/Performance Modes

Ever since the launch of the PS5, JRPG fans have waiting for a proper next-gen version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, and today during the most recent PlayStation State of Play show, Square Enix revealed when it will arrive. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a PS5-exclusive version of last year’s acclaimed RPG, featuring new 60fps Performance and 4K/30fps Graphics modes. Ultimately, the most exciting addition for longtime fans will be the new chapter starring Yuffie, who was not playable in the original PS4 version of Remake. You can check out Yuffie in action, below

Here's how Square Enix describes Intergrade's new Yuffie adventure...

In the brand new episode, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful Materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions. This adventure brings new perspective to the Final Fantasy VII Remake story that cannot be missed.

For those more interesting in the tech upgrade, here's an eye-opening side-by-side look at the original PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake and the new PS5 version.

This is how the new visual modes are being described. We don't know yet whether the Graphics mode will be true native 4K, although they'd probably mention it if it was.

The expressiveness of the game’s lighting, texture, and environment has increased with the PS5 version of the game. New features have also been added, including the ability to switch between “Graphics Mode” that prioritizes high quality 4K graphics (4K compatible display required) and “Performance Mode” that prioritizes smooth action at 60FPS. The game also includes a Photo Mode where the player can take photos of in-game scenes and save their favorite memories, as well as a new episode that features Yuffie as the main protagonist.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PS5 on June 10. The game will set new buyers back $60, although those who already own FF7 Remake on PS4 can upgrade for free.