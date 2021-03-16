Ex Hogwarts Legacy Producer Explains He Left Avalanche for Personal Reasons

Following the news that Hogwarts Legacy producer Troy Leavitt had left Avalanche Software, speculation ran rampant that he had been forced out due to the supposedly pro-GamerGate views expressed in some videos published on his YouTube channel. However, in a new video posted on Saturday, the ex Hogwarts Legacy developer explained that he received no pressure at all and the resignment came from personal reasons that had been building up for some time.

They really did review those videos I made in 2018 before I joined Avalanche. At that time, they were clear and said 'Well, this does fit with our social media policy, but we don't endorse anything you've said here'. Which was fine, I was comfortable with that. I was just happy that they were willing to allow me to keep my videos up. Also, as part of my disclosure to them, I indicated that I may continue to make videos even while I was employed and you can see that two of the videos in the list actually happened since my time of employment at WB Games. They stood by their word through all of this. Then, even after all the articles dropped, they did not in any way pressure me to retire, not in the least. In fact, they were continuing to be supportive.

Later in the video, Leavitt tackles the inaccuracies reported in some articles and then proceeded to further explain his views on feminism.

First of all, the articles listed me as Lead Designer on Hogwarts Legacy. I've actually been a Senior Producer since 2019, when they asked me to take on that role. [...] In my opinion or my estimation, I am nowhere near being alt-right. I have no white supremacist tendencies. I don't consider myself anti-feminist in the least. Much to the contrary, I actually think I'm rather pro-feminist, just for a certain type of feminism. That would be more of the equity feminism that looks to equate men and women so that, you know, we have equal opportunities. [...] Furthermore on the anti-feminism accusation I should point out that at several points in my videos I recommended feminists who I thought were doing a much better job than, say, Feminist Frequency.

His case likely acquired notoriety because Hogwarts Legacy had already come under fire due to J. K. Rowling's comments on transgender people, with Warner Bros. quick to point out that the author had nothing to do with the development of the game. Later, we learned that Hogwarts Legacy will probably come with a trans-friendly character creator.

The game is due next year on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X.