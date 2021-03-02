Hogwarts Legacy Lets You Create a Transgender Character, Says Report
Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming action RPG set in the Wizarding World created by J. K. Rowling, features a robust character creator that will let players create transgender characters. The news comes from a Bloomberg report where we can read that players will get to pick a masculine or feminine voice irrespectively of their body choices. Additionally, before finishing up with the character creation, players can also choose the 'witch' or 'wizard' option, which will define how the character is addressed by non-player characters and the dormitory they'll be in, too.
Given J. K. Rowling's controversial comments on transgender people, this news should ease up the fears of those who were uncertain how the game would handle this delicate aspect.
Hogwarts Legacy, first leaked through a video in 2018, was meant to be released this year before Portkey Games announced a delay into 2022 to 'ensure the best possible experience'. The game will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X.
Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.
Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic.
Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter