Hogwarts Legacy Lets You Create a Transgender Character, Says Report

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming action RPG set in the Wizarding World created by J. K. Rowling, features a robust character creator that will let players create transgender characters. The news comes from a Bloomberg report where we can read that players will get to pick a masculine or feminine voice irrespectively of their body choices. Additionally, before finishing up with the character creation, players can also choose the 'witch' or 'wizard' option, which will define how the character is addressed by non-player characters and the dormitory they'll be in, too.

Given J. K. Rowling's controversial comments on transgender people, this news should ease up the fears of those who were uncertain how the game would handle this delicate aspect.

Hogwarts Legacy Delayed to 2022 in Order to Ensure “The Best Possible Experience”

Hogwarts Legacy, first leaked through a video in 2018, was meant to be released this year before Portkey Games announced a delay into 2022 to 'ensure the best possible experience'. The game will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X.