Hogwarts Legacy Producer Resigns Following Accusations of Pro-GamerGate Views

Hogwarts Legacy producer Troy Leavitt, an industry veteran who worked at Acclaim and Disney before moving to Avalanche Software, announced via Twitter that he resigned from his position.

He didn't provide exact specifics on why he made the choice, though he promised to explain everything in an upcoming video that will be posted on his YouTube channel.

1. I have made the decision to part ways with Avalanche Software. I have nothing but good things to say about the game, the dev team, and WB Games. 2. I will be releasing a YouTube Video about this soon on my channel. To clarify: I felt absolutely secure in my position. However, I still wanted to resign for reasons that I will explain in that forthcoming video . I’m in excellent spirits and very pleased with my relationship with WB and Avalanche.

That YouTube channel might very well have to do with the resignation. Leavitt was recently accused of having expressed pro-GamerGate and anti-social justice views in past videos; he had also criticized Feminist Frequency's Anita Sarkeesian.

Meanwhile, rumors from Bloomberg revealed this week that Hogwarts Legacy includes a character creator that will let players create transgender characters. Earlier this year, the action RPG was officially delayed to 2022 so that the developers at Avalanche Software would have the time to craft the best possible experience.