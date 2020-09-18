Hogwarts Legacy Doesn’t Directly Feature Any Work from J.K. Rowling

Following the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games and Portkey Games have put up a FAQ section on the official website.

A good portion of it deals with clarifying whether or not author J.K. Rowling is directly involved with the development of the game. In short, she isn't.

Q: What is J.K. Rowling’s involvement with the game? Is this a new story from J.K. Rowling? A: J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World.

This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling. Q: How does Hogwarts Legacy fit into the Harry Potter Wizarding World? A: While Portkey Games are not direct adaptations of the books and films, the games are firmly rooted in the Harry Potter universe. While remaining true to J.K. Rowling’s original work, Portkey game developers chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the wizarding world. Q: Will Hogwarts Legacy adhere to Wizarding World lore? A: Yes. While Hogwarts Legacy is not a direct adaptation of the books and films, the games are anchored in Wizarding World lore. Avalanche is creating a unique gaming experience that is inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, in which players will find new and unexpected locations, characters and story elements.

J.K. Rowling was recently caught up in a controversy after some comments she made that were interpreted as transphobic. As a result, a portion of the Harry Potter fanbase is now determined to boycott any product related to her.

The Hogwarts Legacy FAQ also clarifies a few details about the game itself. Players will get to pick their Hogwarts house at the very beginning, and the game won't just take place in Hogwarts Castle, as the developers cited both new and familiar locations such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

Hogwarts Legacy launches next year on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X.