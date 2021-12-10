Evil West New TGA 2021 Trailer Packs Intense Monster Slaying Action

A new Evil West gameplay trailer has been shared online, showcasing the upcoming game by Flying Wild Hog.

The new trailer, which was shown during The Game Awards 2021 show yesterday, shows main character Jesse Rentier disposing of all sorts of monsters with his extremely powerful arsenal. Players will not have to go at these creatures alone, however, as the game will feature co-op multiplayer mechanics.

Shadow Warrior 3 Officially Delayed to Early 2022 with a New Trailer

Evil West launches sometime in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.