Evil West Producer States that Xbox Series S Didn’t Hold The Development Team Back

Evil West is one of those games that will be released as a cross-gen title. This very fact has brought concerns about whether the game can run at the same framerates. The idea of the lowest common denominator is definitely present, as players who own consoles weaker than the Series X (like the Xbox Series S or Xbox One X), since some games could be considered “held back” due to older or weaker hardware.

Evil West isn’t one of them, though, as the game’s Lead Producer has some comments on the topic. When asked by Xbox Dynasty, the game’s Lead Producer commented, “No, why would it? We’re not forced to make the Series X version look exactly like the Series S, so we’re not limited as developers.”

Consoles holding back development has a bit of a different starting point, as Gotham Knights is to blame for that. The game just does not have framerates higher than 30 on consoles, no matter what platform you use, and isn’t really optimized well, at that. You’d have to play that on PC if you want anywhere near acceptable framerates.

This issue caused a discussion within the game industry as several game developers spoke against the Xbox Series S, claiming that the console was a bottleneck in terms of performance. Anyway, back to Evil West. The game’s resolution options are a bit odd based on which platform you play it on. We’ll break it down below:

Xbox Series X: Can play Evil West in either 4K resolutions with 30 frames per second or play in 1080p resolution with 60 frames per second.

Can play Evil West in either 4K resolutions with 30 frames per second or play in 1080p resolution with 60 frames per second. Xbox Series S/Xbox One: Can play Evil West at 1080p resolution with 30 frames per second.

The current generation’s console landscape and performance metrics tend to have performance modes or features as desirable changes, similar to PC games and all their graphical features you can change. We’ll continue to update as more information on Evil West, and its updates are released.

Evil West will launch on November 22nd, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.