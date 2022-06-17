Evil West Fires Off 10 Minutes of Intense Monstrosity-Packed Gameplay

Last week Focus Entertainment revealed a release date for Flying Wild Hog’s Evil West, and today they’ve teamed with IGN to fire off a meaty 10-minute-plus chunk of footage showing the horror-western shooter in action. It starts fairly typically with a shootout with some standard-issue desperadoes amidst a dusty ranch, but soon enough the action descends into creepy caverns and forests packed with Lovecraftian horrors and big bad bosses. You can check the footage out for yourself, below.

While the whole Evil West aesthetic isn’t necessarily my thing, the action is fluid and it seems like Flying Wild Hog is throwing everything at the wall. Hopefully, Evil West delivers after FWH’s disappointing Shadow Warrior 3. Need to know more? Here’s Evil West’s official description…

Evil never sleeps… but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes. Battle alone or with a friend in stylish, gory action combat

Myths and legends retold within a stylised, weird wild west universe

Evolve with perks, upgradable weapons, and tools

Explore and fight through a story-driven campaign to save America

Evil West arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on September 20.