Kingdom: The Blood Is a K-Zombie ARPG Based on Netflix’s Show

South Korean game developer Action Square (the studio behind ANVIL, a multiplayer co-op top-down sci-fi roguelike action shooter launched late last year on Steam Early Access) announced Kingdom: The Blood, an adaptation of Netflix's popular show.

Defined as a K-Zombie action RPG, the game is being developed for PC and mobile platforms. Here's an excerpt from the announcement press release.

Staying true to the beloved Netflix series, Kingdom: The Blood recreates characters, zombies and vicious action from the show in high-quality 3D graphics. Korean culture is treated with the utmost care in both gameplay and aesthetic. Motion capture was recorded using a professional Korean sword dancer to perfectly replicate deadly Korean-style combat. Players will show off their own personality with character creation and customization. The game takes you through beautiful sceneries of Korean palaces as well as zombie-infested city of Hanyang. Diverse costume options, including Hanbok (Korean traditional clothing), feature deep colors and textures representative of 16th century Korea.

Kingdom: The Blood will include a story mode that follows the Netflix drama. Game modes include Conquest Mode, a sequence of diverse five-minute battles, in addition to epic multi-boss battles and intense PvP combat. The K-zombie RPG will launch on mobile and PC for global audiences.

No launch date info was provided as of yet. Meanwhile, check out the debut gameplay trailer below.