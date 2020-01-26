EVGA SuperNOVA G+ Line of PSUs are On Sale at Amazon

EVGA's SuperNOVA G1+ Line of PSUs is currently on sale for up to 20% off the initial price. These power supplies offer a plethora of features, including being 80 PLUS Gold certified with up to 90% efficiency when under a 50% load. The G1+ line of PSUs feature a single 12-volt rail, 100% Japanese capacitors, VR Module and 2 DC to DC modules, EVGA states that this results in up to 90% efficiency and stable power to all connected devices.

The SuperNOVA G1+ line of PSUs offers four models on Amazon, the 650-watt, the 750-watt, the 850-watt, and the largest being the 1000-watt model

The SuperNOVA G1+ line of PSUs are smaller when compared to the previous G1 line of PSUs, the last generation measured 180 mm x 150 mm x 85 mm, for the 750-watt and the 650-watt models. While the G1+ generation of PSUs measures 170 mm x 150 mm x 85 mm, which is 10 mm shorter in length when comparing the two generations. The higher-end model (the 850-watt model, and the 1000-watt model) are longer in both the generations, the older generation measuring 200 mm x 150 mm x 85 mm and the newer generation being 20 mm shorter being just 180 mm in length.

The G1+ generation of PSUs utilizes the 135 mm fluid dynamic bearing fan, which is different from the 135 mm dual ball-bearing fan, which the previous G1 generation used. The fluid dynamic bearings can reduce the wear and tear on a fan's bearings, which reduces noise and features a longer-lasting life than the dual ball-bearing fans. This newer type of fan bearing, along with the cleaner internal layout makes this newer generation reduce noise by up to 22%. The 1000-watt G1 power supply made 30 dB of noise at make load while the 1000-watt G1+ power supply makes just 24.3 dB of noise.

These power supplies are currently on sale at Amazon. The 1000-watt model typically costs $199.99 but is on sale, taking 20% off the price, making this power supply cost $159.99.

The 850-watt model usually costs $159.99 on Amazon but takes 19% off that price, making this PSU costs just $129.99. The 750-watt model currently costs only $109.99, which is 15% off the typical price of $129.99. The 650-watt model now costs $98.99 on Amazon.