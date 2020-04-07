EVGA has unveiled its Geforce GTX 1650 GPU with GDDR6 memory which has now become the industry standard on Geforce GTX 1650 cards. The new memory gives this card a serious boost in performance over the Geforce GTX 1650 GDDR5 card and an even larger boost compared to the previous generation cards. This card is going to perform well in 1080p gaming and with some tuning using EVGA's Precision X1 software, you very well may be able to push out some frames for 1440p gaming.

EVGA Unveils GeForce GTX 1650 Cards Better Power Efficiency And Faster GDDR6 Memory

Featuring concurrent execution of floating-point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor, Turing shaders enable awesome performance increases in today’s games. Get 1.4X power efficiency over the previous generation for a faster, cooler and quieter gaming experience that takes advantage of Turing’s advanced graphics features.

The GeForce GTX 1650 follows in the tradition of the GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 950 and GeForce GTX 1050 of offering performance for the fastest contemporary titles that you can throw at the card. Enjoy up to 70% higher performance when compared to the GeForce GTX 1050 and up to 3x the performance of GeForce GTX 950. GeForce GTX 1650 is a performance breakthrough for E-Sports and 1080p gamers.

The two cards that are currently being offered with GDDR6 are the GeForce GTX 1650 SC Ultra GDDR6 Gaming and the GTX 1650 SC Ultra Black GDDR6. The boost clock of each is 1710MHz and 1605MHz respectively. You can take control of all aspects of your card with EVGA Precision X1. With a brand new layout, completely new codebase, new features and more. The new EVGA Precision X1 software is faster, easier and better than ever, allowing you to control the fans and monitor your card's vitals.

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 SC Ultra GDDR6 Gaming is on sale for $179.99 and the GTX 1650 SC Ultra Black GDDR6 is on sale for $169.99. Both of these cards are solid options for 1080p gaming.

