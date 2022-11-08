Menu
Company

Never Launched EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 Graphics Card Breaks Cover, Was Supposed To Be A Massive Quad-Slot Monster

Jason R. Wilson
Nov 8, 2022, 01:41 PM EST
Copy Shortlink
EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 "Never Released" graphics card showcased. (Image Credits: GamersNexus)

Although EVGA parted ways with NVIDIA since the launch of the green team's RTX 40 series cards, the company was prototyping cards based on their GPUs and one such design, the GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3, has landed in the hands of YouTubers JayzTwoCents & GamersNexus.

EVGA Prototyped NVIDIA's "Ada" GPUs, First Look At The Never-Released GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 Graphics Card Shows Huge 4-Slot Monster Card

The EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card is considered an engineering sample, so the results of the tests may or may not reflect the final version of what the GPU could have been. EVGA removed itself from the GPU marketplace, vowing never to design another graphics card again for NVIDIA or its competitors AMD and Intel.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Gainward To Offer Replacement GeForce RTX 4090 16-Pin “12VHPWR” Adapter Cables To Users

EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 Graphics Card Pictures (Image Credits: GamersNexus):

evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_2
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_3
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_4
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_5
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_6
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_7
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_8
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_9
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_10
2 of 9

Some noticeable differences between EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 4090 engineering sample are the sample's larger size and the location of the 16-pin power connector. The card measures almost 4-slots and was going to use a much thicker heatsink. The 12VHPWR connector is on the back of the graphics card instead of the common side-ways approach by almost all other vendors who've made a 4090 graphics card. This approach means an easier connection to the GPU with fewer issues of bending which is a main problem for the new adapter. The custom graphics card was also going to have some other nifty features such as OC and Power LEDs alongside a dual-BIOS switch.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card maintains the three-fan design and would have placed itself in the FTW3 series of cards (FTW stands for "For The Win"). There is speculation that EVGA would have also continued the ICX cooling option, which was utilized in previous generations.

Looking through the remainder of the video, JayzTwoCents reveals that the EVGA engineering sample is a working graphics card that offers the AD102 GPU inside. The company also had its proprietary EVGA Precision software package that allows users to monitor the graphics card data and performance.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Custom Models Listed Online, Preliminary Prices Close To RTX 4090

EVGA was creating graphics cards, motherboards, power supplies, AIO liquid coolers, gaming mice, computer cases, and laptops centered on gaming since their introduction into the computer field in 1999. The company created NVIDIA graphics cards for most of its run until it recently stopped all other graphics card manufacturing and ended its partnership with NVIDIA. EVGA CEO Andrew Han expressed that NVIDIA's business model for graphics cards was not worth the small margin the company receives from sales. He also said that this would not end EVGA and that the company would continue selling its other products to help gamers achieve their best gaming experiences. Lastly, Han wanted more time with his family but had no plans to retire or sell the company to other parties.

EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 Graphics Card Pictures (Image Credits: JayzTwoCents):

evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_11
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_12
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_13
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_14
evga-geforce-rtx-4090-ftw3-graphics-card-_15
2 of 9

EVGA will continue to sell through its stock of graphics cards from the previous generations and also provide RMAs for any that remain with consumers.

News Sources: JayzTwoCents (YouTube), VideoCardz

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 3090
USD 1,721

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order