Menu
Company

Intel Z790 Motherboards Roundup Ft. ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock, EVGA, BIOSTAR & NZXT

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 28, 2022, 03:02 AM EDT

Intel has officially announced its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs and to accompany it, motherboard manufacturers will be launching their latest Z790 products.

Intel Z790 Chipset Motherboards From ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock, EVGA, Biostar & NZXT Rounded Up

Intel is sticking with its LGA 1700 platform for at least one more CPU lineup and that's Raptor Lake. Chipzilla confirmed that Raptor Lake CPUs will be compatible with the existing LGA 1700 boards based on the 600-series chipset. But like each generation, motherboard makers will be offering a brand new lineup of motherboards based on the 700-series chipset which will come with higher I/O lanes. In addition to that, Raptor Lake chips will be supporting DDR5-5600 speeds which is a nice bump over the native DDR5-5200 speeds that Alder Lake supports.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD X670E & X670 Motherboards Roundup Ft. ASUS, ASRock, MSI, Gigabyte, Biostar
intel-z790-motherboards-platform-features-_1
intel-z790-motherboards-platform-features-_2
intel-z790-motherboards-platform-features-_3
intel-z790-motherboards-platform-features-_4
2 of 9

The Intel Z790 chipset will offer 20 PCIe Gen 4 & 8 PCIe Gen 3 lanes while the CPUs will feature 16 PCIe Gen 5 and 4 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. We know that the motherboard maker will have a few products which will split the x16 discrete graphics card lanes with an x4 PCIe Gen 5 M.2 slot. Intel won't have native PCIe Gen 5 M.2 support till 14th Gen Meteor Lake chips.

This offers a nice upgrade path to users who are currently running a mainstream Core i3 or Core i5 CPU and want to upgrade to a higher-end chip. They can simply replace their existing 12th Gen CPU with a higher-end Core i7 or Core i9 SKU which will increase the overall performance of their PC.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs & Z790 Platform Expected Features:

  • Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
  • Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)
  • Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
  • Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)
  • Double The E-Cores on certain variants
  • Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores
  • Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
  • New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards
  • Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)
  • Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)
  • Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
  • 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes
  • Enhanced Overclocking Features
  • 125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)
  • AI PCIe M.2 Technology
  • Q4 2022 Launch (October Possibly)
ASUS, ASRock, MSI Z790 Motherboards Leak Out, Designed For 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs 2

ASUS Intel Z790 Motherboards Family

ASUS has so far announced a total of ten motherboards that are a part of its ROG Maximus, ROG STRIX, PRIME & TUF Gaming families. The lineup includes:

h732-5-2
h732-2-2
h732-41
h732-3-2
w1000-2
h732-4-2
w1000-3
w1000-1
w1000
h732-1-2
2 of 9

MSI Intel Z790 Motherboards Family

MSI has announced a total of 14 Z790 motherboards within its product portfolio that range from MEG, MPG, MAG, and PRO series offerings. The lineup is the most diverse of all manufacturers & includes:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
ASRock Blazing OC Tuner Software Enables Switching Between Manual OC & AMD PBO Modes on X670 & B650 Motherboards
cutback_compout_00000
1024-13
1024-1-4
1024-2-3
1024-3-3
1024-4-3
1024-5-3
1024-6
1024-7
1024-12
1024-8
1024-9
1024-10
1024-11
2 of 9

ASRock Intel Z790 Motherboards Family

ASRock also has a vast array of motherboards within its Z790 product lineup including the flagship Taichi series. The motherboards include:

  • Z790 Taichi Carrara - $499.99 US
  • Z790 Taichi - $479.99 US
  • Z790 PG-ITX/TB4 - $349.99 US
  • Z790 Steel Legend WIFI - $289.99 US
  • Z790 PG Riptide - $229.99 US
  • Z790M-ITX WIFI - $229.99 US
  • Z790 PRO RS - $219.99 US
  • Z790 PG Lightning - $209.99 US
  • Z790 PRO RS/D4 - $209.99 US
  • Z790 PG Lightning/D4 - $199.99 US
  • Z790M PG Lightning/D4 - $179.99 US
13-162-092-02
13-162-091-04
13-162-087-01
13-162-090-01
13-162-086-01
13-162-088-01
2 of 9

Gigabyte Intel Z790 Motherboards Family

Gigabyte is announcing only four Z790 motherboards, for now, three of which are part of their AORUS lineup and one which will be featured in their AERO lineup. The company also plans on launching more mainstream offerings but hasn't detailed them as of right now.

32068
32074
32048
download-129
2 of 9

EVGA Intel Z790 Motherboards Family

EVGA has prepped up two Z790 motherboards, one in its iconic KINGPIN line and the other in its Classified line.

z790-dark
z790-classified
2 of 9

Biostar Intel Z790 Motherboards Family

Biostar has also announced two motherboards within its Z790 product lineup which includes the flagship Valkyrie.

bz790_valkyrie_45_box_oriu
bz790a_silver_45_box_k67y
2 of 9

NZXT Intel Z790 Motherboards Family

And lastly, we have NZXT who will be offering their next-gen N7 Z790 for Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU lineup.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs and the Z790 motherboards which we have mentioned in this post are going to hit retail shelves on the 20th of October and while several stores have already listed them, there doesn't seem to be an option to pre-order them so far.

Which manufacturer's Z790 motherboards are you most interested in?
View Results

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order