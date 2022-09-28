EVGA’s Last Hoorah! GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Claims World Record Spot In 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Benchmark

As a farewell to EVGA, South Korean overclocker, Biso Biso, decided to dedicate his last world record on an GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card to KINGPIN aka Vince Lucido himself. As you might remember, EVGA stepped out of making all kinds of graphics cards a few weeks back, you can read the full story here.

In a post over at Facebook, Vince Lucido "KINGPIN" thanked all of his friends within and outside of the tech industry for reaching out to him after EVGA quite NVIDIA's GPU business. The world-class overclocker also stated that while the story of the KINGPIN brand might be over at EVGA, there's a possibility that it might continue in one way or another. So whether we will see KINGPIN products from a different manufacturer remains to be seen but EVGA did recently introduce its Z790 series KINGPIN motherboard so the branding still continues (or at least seems to for this generation).

I'm thankful for all the industry friends, old colleagues, etc. that reached out. It means a lot and I appreciate it. The news isn't received well ofc, and I'm mostly sorry for the fans and people that are passionate for our brand and everything that we have done here over the years at EVGA. If the KP hardware is meant to continue on in one way or another, I'm sure that it will . The EVGA and PC hardware enthusiast community have been great to me and my teams here over the years, THANK YOU. via Vince Lucido aka KINGPIN

Now overclocker, Biso Biso, who's also part of the EVGA overclocking team has come forward and dedicated his last world record on an EVGA graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN, to the legend himself. Biso states that he posted this world record not only for Vince "KINGPIN" but also to remember the last days of EVGA's NVIDIA graphics card. Biso currently holds several top spots in the 3DMark Time Spy and Port Royal benchmarks and in his last session, he used two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics cards from EVGA and posted a record-breaking score of 24,964 points in Time Spy Extreme. Both GPUs were overclocked to 2.58 GHz on LN2 and you find the HWBOT link here.

This is for you, Vince

*NEW* (WR) 3DMark TSE (2x) - 24,964 (WR) 3DMark TSE Graphic Score (2x) - 27,611 EVGA RTX 3090Ti K|NGP|N(2x)

RTX 3090Ti K|NGP|N(2x) 2,580MHz GPU / 1,500MHz MEM

SR-3 Dark

KINGPINcooling ICON X, ICON V5

ICON X, ICON V5 KINGPINcooling Inferno *Existing records* (GFP) 3DMark TSE (1x) - 14,977 (WR) 3DMark TimeSpy (2x) - 46,508 (GFP) 3DMark TimeSpy (1x) - 28,473 (WR) 3DMark Port Royal (2x) - 36,335 (GFP) 3DMark Port Royal (1x) - 20,014 I had my last LN2 bench session to remember the last NVIDIA days of EVGA, and set a new world record at Timespy Extreme. As a result, now I have every records on UL 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme, TimeSpy and Port Royal.

The time I spent as an extreme overclocker could be shorter than others, but I can confidently say that I was DEEPLY HAPPY and competed more fiercely than anyone else. I would like to send my sincere gratitude to EVGA, teammates and especially Vince Lucido , who always supporting me and inspiring me. via BISO BISO Moving forward, Biso plans to follow Vince (KINGPIN) wherever he goes since he has been a big influence on him and is like a mentor. There are several overclockers going back to the old days that have interacted with KINGPIN and are hurt by the decision of EVGA to quit the graphics card business entirely but hopefully, we will see a resurgence of the KINGPIN brand once again, with or without EVGA but we will all remember KINGPIN's time at EVGA and all of the records he broke & all of the fantastic hardware that we were able to get during his time at the company. Farewell & here's to a stronger journey in the future!