Prototype EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card To Be Auctioned Off For Charity

With EVGA stepping away from the GPU market recently, it was unknown what the company was planning for any engineering samples manufactured that did not see the light of day. In a surprising turn of events, EVGA has auctioned off the company's GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics cards for charity.

EVGA auctions off the RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card on eBay but has disappeared into Internet history

The loss of EVGA in the graphics card markets was surprising and affected several company fans. EVGA has had a long history with its consumer base, and its departure left users needing to find another manufacturer that would compare to the company. Some cards were offered to prominent tech YouTube content creators that have worked with EVGA, but a few are still in the company's possession.

Now, EVGA is taking to the popular auction site eBay to sell the remaining engineering samples of the RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics cards. The company plans to donate the net proceeds from the auction to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, furthering the organization's help in combatting diseases and searching for cures.

The eBay auction, which was set to end in six days, has now seemingly disappeared from the site. VideoCardz last reported that the bidding price was sitting at $13,100. It is unknown if the card was pulled due to a significantly larger offline bid or something else entirely. Before the link disappeared, the auction listing read:

Limited Edition EVGA Next Gen Video Card.

100% of proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Ships directly from EVGA. United States Only.

This is a working card but is preproduction and sold as is.

No warranty/returns.

YouTuber JayzTwoCents notified his Twitter followers about the charitable auction from Team EVGA and was met with atypical Twitter responses of doubt, graciousness, trolling, and more. However, JayzTwoCents did confirm that the auction was actual but has not commented about it missing at the present moment. The EVGA card was featured during last night's Team EVGA stream on the streaming platform Twitch, but the highest recorded bid only had reached $6,600 at the last recorded time.

EVGA will continue to sell computer components and peripherals but has halted production of its graphics card line due to conflicts with the leading company, NVIDIA. Some users speculated that AMD would partner with EVGA to take NVIDIA's ex-partnership for their gain, but the company has been straightforward about never selling GPUs again.

