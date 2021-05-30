Even More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs Pictured: Colorful, ZOTAC and Lenovo

Videocardz appears to be maintaining his unbroken streak of leaking pretty much everything before a launch. Box art and images of custom RTX 3080 Tis by ZOTAC, Colorful and even Lenovo have been leaked by WhyCry. NVIDIA is expected to announce the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti in the live stream tomorrow and the GPUs will be available to buy by the 3rd and 10th of June 2021.

ZOTAC, Colorful and Lenovo RTX 3080 Tis pictured

First up we have the Colorful iGAME ADVANCED RTX 3080 Ti GPU which featured that impressive-looking 3 slot cooler. While we do not know the clock speeds on this baby, we do know that you can expect even crazier designs with the KUDAN lineup. On the other hand, the ZOTAC family divided into the AMP Holo and Trinity families. AMP has historically been the highest clocked variant while Trinity is the standard, non-OC variant. Trinity will be clocked at the reference clock speed of 1665 MHz but AMP could be anywhere from 50 MHz to 100 Mhz over this number. Both rock 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

Finally, we have GPUs from a new AIB: Lenovo. Lenovo calls these cards the RTX 3080 Ti Legion and while its going to be hard to find these cards on the shelf, we have a feeling we will be seeing a lot of these in OEM builds. The cooler profile is also upgraded from two slots to three slots - something which will help in dissipating the heat buildup of the 350W GA102-225 GPU.







Recap: NVIDIA's RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti

The NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti will be based on the GA104-400 GPU and have 6144 CUDA cores divided into 48 GPU clusters. This means it has exactly 2 more clusters than its non-Ti variant and 20 less than the RTX 3080. It will feature 48 RT cores (cor comparison the RTX 3080 has 68) which is also 2 more than the RTX 3070 and 20 less than the RTX 3080. ROPs will be 96 for this segment of NVIDIA's lineup and the clock speed is yet to be confirmed. It will feature a 256-bit memory bus with 8 GB or 16 GB GDDR6X memory clocked at 19 Gbps. It is currently scheduled for release in June 2021 alongside the RTX 3080 Ti.

Interestingly, the RTX 3070 Ti is positioned as something of a replacement of the RTX 3070 because it's not *that* powerful compared to its namesake. With just a difference of 2 GPU clusters, there's only so much performance to be gained. The RTX 3080 Ti on the other hand rocks a massive difference when compared to its namesake.

The RTX 3080 Ti has 12 more GPU clusters compared to the RTX 3080 for a total of 10240 cores (2 less than the RTX 3090). It has 80 RT cores and 112 ROPs. It will be coupled with a 12 GB GDDR6X vRAM buffer and a 384-bit bus for a total of 912 GB/s. It is clearly a monster of a card and from the specifications, it appears to be a very slightly, less-powerful, replacement of the RTX 3090 and the true flagship of NVIDIA's ampere lineup.

Both of these graphic cards are currently expected to be announced on May 31 with a launch expected by 3rd and 10th June respectively. It would also be very interesting to see how much NVIDIA cripples mining performance on these cards. If they manage to cripple it to a large enough extent, we might just see these cards available for close to MSRP from AIB and retail partners although I wouldn't hold my breath about it.