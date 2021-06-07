EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 Is Laptop With Desktop-Level Upgradability – Features Core i9-11900K, RTX 3080 & 128 GB DDR4 For $8200 US

EUROCOM has unveiled its brand new Sky Z7 R2 laptop which features mind-blowing upgradability options. It wouldn't be the first time EUROCOM has done this as we have seen their workstation PC laptops that feature similar configurations and high-end designs but it's the first time the company has gone this insane with a gaming-oriented product.

EUROCOM Packs It All Inside Its Sky Z7 R2 Monster Laptop While Offering Users With Even More Upgradability Options

For starters, the EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 laptop is fully upgradable and yes, the modular slots on this beast allow you to upgrade its CPU, GPU, Memory, Storage, LCD, and more. It's just as upgradable as any modern desktop PC but the difference is that the parts are sold by EUROCOM themselves.

EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 Laptop Features:

Chipset: Intel Z590 PCIe 4.0 architecture

Intel Z590 PCIe 4.0 architecture Processor: socketed desktop LGA1200 CPU, up to Intel i9-10900K / i9-11900K

socketed desktop LGA1200 CPU, up to Intel i9-10900K / i9-11900K Memory: up to 128GB; DDR4 up to 3600; four 260-pin, 1.2V, SODIMM sockets

up to 128GB; DDR4 up to 3600; four 260-pin, 1.2V, SODIMM sockets GPU Technology: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and 3060; MXM 3.1 module

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and 3060; MXM 3.1 module Storage: Up to 32TB SSD; four physical drives; three M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4; one slot is PCIe 4.0

Up to 32TB SSD; four physical drives; three M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4; one slot is PCIe 4.0 Communications: 2.5GB LAN RJ-45 port Killer E3000; supports Killer DoubleShot Pro (w/ Killer WLAN)

2.5GB LAN RJ-45 port Killer E3000; supports Killer DoubleShot Pro (w/ Killer WLAN) Keyboard: RGB Keyboard with individual key illumination; N-Key Rollover & Anti-Ghosting; Microsoft Precision Touchpad with multi-gesture two buttons

RGB Keyboard with individual key illumination; N-Key Rollover & Anti-Ghosting; Microsoft Precision Touchpad with multi-gesture two buttons Loaded with Security: TPM 2.0; Fingerprint scanner; Kensington lock

TPM 2.0; Fingerprint scanner; Kensington lock Audio System: S/PDIF Output (Optical); Creative Super X-Fi Ultra DSP chip; Creative Sound Blaster Atlas; ESS SABRE HiFi DAC for high resolution headphone output

S/PDIF Output (Optical); Creative Super X-Fi Ultra DSP chip; Creative Sound Blaster Atlas; ESS SABRE HiFi DAC for high resolution headphone output Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4.0; type C (requires PCIe 4.0 based CPU such as 11900K); 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2;

3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen2; 2x miniDP 1.4; 1x HDMI 2.0 output (with HDCP); 1x 2-in-1 Audio jack (Headphone/Microphone); 1x 2-in-1 Audio jack (Microphone/SPDIF Optical output); 1x RJ-45 LAN; 2x DC-in

2x Thunderbolt 4.0; type C (requires PCIe 4.0 based CPU such as 11900K); 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2; 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen2; 2x miniDP 1.4; 1x HDMI 2.0 output (with HDCP); 1x 2-in-1 Audio jack (Headphone/Microphone); 1x 2-in-1 Audio jack (Microphone/SPDIF Optical output); 1x RJ-45 LAN; 2x DC-in Weight and Dimensions: Weight- 3.8 kg/8.36 lbs; Thickness- 1.76”/44 mm; WxDxH- 399mm x 319mm x 44mm/15.96” x 12.76” x 1.76”

As for the specifications, the top EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 configuration will set you back at $8250 US and that's without including any additional calibrations, software, and peripherals to go with it. Specs will include an Intel Core i9-11900K CPU running at its full PL2 specs & with support for PCIe 4.0. The motherboard will be based on the Z590 PCH which is the latest you can find on desktop boards. There's also 128 GB of DDR4-3200 memory (32 GB per DIMM). There's also the option to go up to 3600 MHz but the memory isn't mentioned in the configurator yet. You can also select between several 11th and 10th Gen Desktop CPUs.





The GPU side on the EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 can be configured with an RTX 3060 6 GB, RTX 3070 8 GB, or an RTX 3080 16 GB. The 16 GB GeForce RTX 3080 will operate with a TDP of 165W (150W + 15W Dynamic Boost). For storage, you can upgrade to up to 32 TB SSD in the form of four physical 8 TB NVMe Gen 4.0 x4 SSDs. Other specs include WiFi 6 with 2.5GbE LAN (Killer E3000), a fully RGB-lit keyboard, Creative Super X-Fi Ultra DSP chip for audio with ESS SABRE HiFi DAC. There are also a range of ports which include 2 USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4.0), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2 MiniDP, 1 HDMI 2.0, 1 combo audio-jack, 1 RJ45 LAN port ad 2 DC-in ports.

PCIe 4.0 Gen4 x4 Technology The EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 will have native support for PCIe 4.0 when using 11th Generation Intel (Rocket Lake) CPUs via one of its M.2 2280 SSD slots. PCIe 4.0 Gen 4 x4 technology is twice as fast as PCIe 3.0 and double the bandwidth. More specifically, PCIe 4.0 offers up to16 GT/s data transfer rate compared to PCIe 3.0’s 8.0 GT/s data transfer rate. With this, the Sky Z7 R2 can utilize the fastest NVMe drives available today (such as the Samsung 980 Pro Gen 4.0 x4), which delivers read speeds up to 7000 MB/s, making it 2 times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSD’s and 12.7 times faster than SATA SSDs. Upgradeable up to 128 GB RAM and 32 TB NVMe Storage Offering more modular and upgradeable components, EUROCOM Z7 R2’s Memory/RAM is also easily upgradeable, offering up to 128 GB of modular DDR4 memory. This laptop’s upgradeability does not stop there, with the Sky Z7 R2’s three individual M.2 slots that support up to a whopping 32 terabytes of the fastest NVMe storage available today (PCIe 4.0 is supported). To add to the laptop’s already impressive specs, the EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 features high-speed Thunderbolt 4 technology along with a multitude of I/O ports, unmatched security, as well as award-winning network detection and prioritization via Killer E3000, with speeds up to 2.5 Gbps.







The EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 weighs up to 3.8 kg when fully assembled and has a thickness of 1.76". It is one massive laptop that not only houses insane hardware but also insane amounts of cooling for them. There are several heat pipes running through the main CPU and GPU heatsink blocks that are cooled by two large exhaust fans.