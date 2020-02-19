Need Lots of Storage On The Go? Eurocom Has The Laptops for You!

Eurocom has two 17.3-inch DTR Laptops, the SkyX9C, and the Tornado F7W, and these laptops feature three M.2-2280 slots for SSDs. In addition to those slots, those laptops feature two 2.5-inch bays for either SSDs or HDDs. If you don't want to install the storage yourself, customers can now order three Sabrent Rocket 4 TB SSDs, and two Micron 5100-series 8 TB SATA SSDS. With both of these storage solutions installed, the laptop will have a total of 28 TB of raw storage in a mobile form factor.

Eurocom now allows customers to order laptops that can feature up to 28 TB of SSD storage

A laptop that comes with 28 TB of raw storage comes with a large price tag, The cost of such a storage subsystem alone is about $10,700 without any installation or any work being put into a RAID configuration. In addition to a large amount of storage, the Eurocom X9C also has Intel's eight-core Corei9-9900K CPU, 128 GB of DDR-2666 RAM, and not just one, but two NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics processors.

Eurocom Shows Off New Tornado F7W Mobile Workstation With i9 9900K



















Alongside the Sky X9C and the Tornado F7W machines, Eurocom also has other 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch notebooks that can offer support for more than one storage device. All of these can be equipped with a Sabrent Rocket 4 TB M.2-2280 SSD and a Micro 5100 8 TB 2.5-inch SSD to provide additional storage capacity beyond that of most common desktops. The three Sabrent Rocket 4 TB SSDs use the M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 interface to offer the amazingly fast max sequential read speeds of 3,450 MB/s and max sequential write speed of 3,000 MB/s.

Both the Sky X9C and the Tornado F7W machines feature upgradable GPUS, with the Tornado F7W using Modular MXM 3.1, offering support for Quadro P5200, P4200, and the P3200. At the same time, the Sky X9C features support for NVIDIA GeForce, 1080, 1070, and 1060, and also features support for RTX 2080, 2070, 2060.

































The previous configuration that also comes with a 4K Panel and other high-end parts will be priced at an astounding $20,500. This price tag is very substantial, meaning that for this device is intended for professionals that need to have top of the line performance, along with some fantastic storage capacities.

Products mentioned in this post RTX 2080

USD 739.79 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.