Eurocom Nightsky RX315 offers Intel Core i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 3080, & an OLED display

Eurocom reveals the Nightsky RX315 laptop, offering a 15.6" 4K OLED display—the first 15.6-ing laptop in the industry to offer OLED technology. The Nightsky is extremely lightweight, weighing in at only 4.4 lbs. For graphics, the Nightsky RX315 is powered by a few GPU choices, one being the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.

Eurocom offers the Nightsky RX315 laptop premium option, including premium display options, for a powerhouse option for consumers

The Eurocom's Nightsky RX315 is coated in a titanium black aluminum alloy casing (20 mm, or 0.8-inches thick), powered by Intel's Gen Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake CPU, offering eight cores and 16 threads. Two GPU choices are given for consumers—the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics processor with 8 GB GDDR6 memory, or GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16 GB GDDR6 memory. Max-Q configurability allows for blower individuality to adequately cool the system to promise efficient airflow.

The Nightsky RX315 utilizes as much as 64 GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory, as well as 16 TB of M.2 NVMe SSD using PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 x 4 system interfacing. Eurocom wants consumers to feel assured that when utilizing much higher M.2 capacity drives (once they are available), the laptop will allow for more storage options.

Samsung powers Eurocom Nightsky's 15.6" OLED 4K display, which will allow for brightness levels from 0.0005 nits to as high as 600 nits, a 120,000:1 contrast ratio, a 60 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, VESA DisplayHDR, true blacks, and much more. For an additional $74, Eurocom can calibrate the display, providing maximum color accuracy, prior to the user receiving the laptop.

Our technicians can also calibrate this impressive display to offer perfect color reproduction right out of the box. As many of our customers are leading designers, engineers, and digital content creators, having a perfectly calibrated display is essential. — Mark Bialic, Head of Eurocom

Eurocom also offers a Full-HD IGZO 240 Hz LCD display option for the laptop, and a total of four display controllers from the GPU to power an additional three external displays.

Powerful Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H (8C/16T); on-board

Intel Core GPU Technology: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB DDR6) or RTX 3080 (16GB DDR6); on-board

NVIDIA GeForce Display Technology: supports total 3 active displays; supports NVIDIA Surround View via HDMI x1 and miniDP x2.

supports total 3 active displays; supports NVIDIA Surround View via HDMI x1 and miniDP x2.

Titanium Black Aluminum Alloy (AL-5052): back cover, top case and bottom case. Cooling: High performance, high quality copper GPU and CPU heatsinks to keep your system running cool.

Two 260-pin SODIMM sockets; DDR4-3200; up to 64GB

Two 260-pin SODIMM sockets; DDR4-3200; up to 64GB Storage: up to 16TB of SSD storage with two M.2 NVMe slots

1GbE LAN and M.2 WLAN + Bluetooth

1GbE LAN and M.2 WLAN + Bluetooth Sound System: SoundBlasterX Pro Gaming 360; ALC1220

6-in-1: MMC/RSMMC/SD/mini SD/SDHC/SDXC; Push-Push

6-in-1: MMC/RSMMC/SD/mini SD/SDHC/SDXC; Push-Push Keyboard and Touchpad: Backlit RGB keyboard

Thunderbolt4 (USB 3.1c), 3x USB 3.0; 1x DP, 1x mini DP; HDMI 2.0 output; 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone + S/PDIF output); Microphone-in; RJ-45 LAN; DC-in

Thunderbolt4 (USB 3.1c), 3x USB 3.0; 1x DP, 1x mini DP; HDMI 2.0 output; 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone + S/PDIF output); Microphone-in; RJ-45 LAN; DC-in Operating Systems: Windows 10,Windows 11, Linux

Kensington Lock, Fingerprint and Embedded TPM 2.0 Encryption

Kensington Lock, Fingerprint Battery: 6cells Smart Lithium-Ion; 62WH

6cells Smart Lithium-Ion; 62WH

2kg / 4.4lbs Dimensions: WxDxH: 358x238x20mm / 14.32x9.52x0.8in

Connectivity is quite full on the Nightsky RX315 laptop, equipped with Wi-Fi, GbE port, HDMI, mDP, TB4, Thunderbolt 4 connection, three USB 3.2 ports, and a 6-in-1 card reader. Internally, the Eurocom Nightsky RX315 showcases a one-megapixel webcam, and SoundBlasterX Pro Gaming 360 audio subsystem, and 2x 3.5 mm audio jacks. The two audio jacks are controlled by Realtec's ALC1220 codec and support S/P DIF over a single jack. Finally, the laptop also offers a TPM 2.0 module and fingerprint scanner for premium security.

The Eurocom Nightsky RX315 laptop has a starting MSRP of $2,799. This option does not offer Windows installed. Their premium configured laptop option will have an estimated MSRP as high as $11,000.