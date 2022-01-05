MSI launches world’s first 27-inch 300Hz Rapid IPS Mini LED display

MSI just announced their newest next-gen gaming monitor—the MEG 271Q Mini LED—featuring NVIDIA's G-Sync Ultimate technology with mini LED backlighting control. The new display features a rapid IPS panel and premium WQHD resolution, as well as superfast 1ms GtG response times. What sets this display apart from the competition is its refresh rate, clocking in at 300Hz.

MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED display showcases refresh rates as high as 300 Hz for amazing realism and picture quality

MSI boasts the focus of the newest display is towards competitive gamers and Esports circles. Users can expect to experience high levels of smooth and tear-free gameplay, showcasing NVIDIA's G-Sync Ultimate technology. Along with G-Sync compatibility, the new MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED display issues patented backlight control tech, giving users improved and high-quality gaming experiences and incredible picture contrast spread over 500 zones of local dimming areas.

MSI continues to improve upon their previous technology and challenging the company through their choices in the design of their award-winning gaming monitors, ensuring consumers always have the upper hand over their opponents during some of the top PC games.

NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate support allows for the display to dynamically match the refresh rate of the monitor to the equal frame rate of the graphics card. Unlike other companies and previous MSI displays, the MEG 271Q Mini LED display offers an unrestricted refresh rate support from zero Hertz up to the highest support offered by the LCD panel, meaning that gamers can expect exceptional performance every time.

Highlights of the MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED include:

Over 1000+ mini LEDs on the backlight unit and NVIDIA patented backlight control technology give you the next-level gaming experience. The first-ever mini LED monitor made for Esports.

NVIDIA G-SYNC Displays with Reflex feature the world’s only system latency analyzer. With the MEG 271Q Mini LED monitor, start every match with confidence, knowing your PC is operating at the lowest possible system latency.

Lightning-fast 300Hz high refresh rate performance for a smooth PC gaming experience.

Catch every detail of motion and enjoy the most fluid gameplay, which ensures a flawless view of fast-motion and dramatic transitions consistently at all times.

Rapid IPS display provides gamers with an ultra-fast response time, which will significantly reduce monitor blur occurrence. The MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED provides up to 1ms GtG response time.

The crystal clear image will certainly give you a competitive edge for precise decisions in fast-moving games. Meanwhile, a rapid IPS panel gives you a vivid color performance. DCI-P3 97% is an outstanding performance beyond most gaming monitors.

27” WQHD has 32.9% more than the regular 27” FHD monitor in PPI. Enjoy a different level of image quality and sharpness.

MSI's MEG 271Q Mini LED promotes a WQHD panel supporting screen resolutions of up to 2560 x 1440. Th 16:9 Mini LED panel gains gamers access to examine larger game scenes compared to traditional FHD panels, giving them that unique competitive edge. The newest MSI display includes HDR technology, producing more details in images, more extensive ranges of colors, and more realism compared to other traditional monitors.

For more information on the MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED display, visit the MSI GAMING webpage for more details.