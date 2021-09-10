Epic vs. Apple Ruling Reveals Latter Must Allow App Store to Direct Users to Third-Party Payment Options

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has handed down her ruling in the Epic Games vs. Apple case. She has issued a permanent injunction, stating that Apple must allow developers to redirect App Store users to other payment methods.

Judge Also States That Epic Games Breached Apple’s App Store Contract and Shall Pay Damages as a Result

The ruling is given as follows.

“Apple Inc. and its officers, agents, servants, employees, and any person in active concert or participation with them (“Apple”), are hereby permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from (i) including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links,or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-AppPurchasing and (ii) communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarilyfrom customers through account registration within the app.”

Apple is expected to make an appeal of the decision, with the company earlier refusing to reinstate Fortnite to the App Store in South Korea if Epic Games did not comply with its guidelines. Judge Rogers had also ruled that Epic Games shall pay damages since it breached Apple’s App Store contact when it attempted to circumvent the commission requirement and tried to add a third-party payment option.

The damages owed are 30 percent of the $12,167,719 in revenue that Epic Games collected from users in the Fortnite app on iOS through direct payments between August 2020 and October 2020. Additional damages include 30 percent of any such revenue Epic Games collected from November 1, 2020, through the date of judgment, plus interest.

An Apple spokesperson has yet to comment on the judge’s ruling, but we expect a response in the coming days, so stay tuned. If you want to check out additional details of the ruling, you can read the details of the injunction here and let us know down in the comments on what you think about the decision.