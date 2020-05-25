Enable ECG on Apple Watch for Unsupported Regions with this Jailbreak Tweak

The ECG feature in Apple Watch Series 4 and later is only available in 35 countries and regions around the world, even though the watch is sold in a lot more locations. Luckily, thanks to a new jailbreak tweak called ECG Enabler, you can now enable ECG on your Apple Watch anywhere in the world. Here is what you need to do.

Enable ECG on Apple Watch in Unsupported Regions

Before you start the guide, make sure that your iPhone is on iOS 13.5, and Apple Watch is on watchOS 6.2.5. It goes without saying that your iPhone should also be jailbroken using unc0ver or checkra1n, on iOS 13.5. Also, only Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 support electrocardiogram readings, older watch models do not have the required hardware.

Open Cydia and go to BigBogg Repository. If you do not see it in Cydia, tap on Sources, Edit > Add, and add this address: http://apt.thebigboss.org/repofiles/cydia/. Wait for the Cydia to refresh with the repository's data. Search for 'ECG Enabler'. At the time of writing, the latest version is 1.4.1 Once installed, open the Health app on your iPhone and go to the ECG section. ECF should work now, even if your Apple Watch was bought from an unsupported country/region. However, if ECG still does not work, unpair and re-pair your Apple Watch. If you are on watchOS 6.2.5, you can re-pair your Apple Watch and restore your backup, and ECG should start working.

If you are on watchOS 6.2.1, or older version, do not restore your backup after repairing Apple Watch, as ECG would not work otherwise.

That is all you need to do to start taking ECG readings from your wrist. Once you have ECG working fine on your Apple Watch (look for the app on the Watch and try to take a reading), you can even delete ECG Enabler, and the feature should continue working fine.

Let us know in the comments below if you give this tweak a try. If you face any issues, share with us and we would be glad to help.