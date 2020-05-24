checkra1n 0.10.2 beta is now available with iOS 13.5 Jailbreak support

checkra1n tool has received an update that enables it to jailbreak iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5. It supports devices from iPhone 5s to iPhone X, thanks to a bootrom exploit, however, the latest devices like iPhone SE and iPhone 11 are still unsupported as the exploit was fixed in them.

If you are on the fence as to which app to use to jailbreak iOS 13.5: checkra1n or unc0ver 5.0.0, we will make it simpler for you. checkra1n is reportedly more stable than unc0ver, due to its reliance on a bootroom exploit in iPhone X and older devices, which cannot be fixed by Apple. However, if you restart your iOS device, you have to connect it to your computer to re-jailbreak your iPhone or iPad. With unc0ver, you can just re-jailbreak from the app, however, it implements a few patches and injections that can potentially cause instability.

checkra1n 0.10.2 beta for iOS 13.5 Jailbreak

Using checkra1n is very simple. Simply download the app on Mac or Linux (Windows is not supported yet), connect your iOS device and put it in DFU mode, and run the checkra1n app on your computer.

Note that if you restart your device without following the above steps again, you will lose the jailbreak and any apps, tweaks, or utilities that you installed will stop working. So keep this in mind before using checkra1n.

Here is the changelog for the new update:

Bug fixes iOS/iPadOS 13.5 support.

Fix multiple issues with kernel patches that caused devices to not boot, most notably iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.

Fix bootstrap upload not working if the device is locked. Known issues The Apple TV 4K will produce a -20 error, even on a successful jailbreak. Other known issues are available on our issue tracker.

The exploit may not work as reliably on some devices, such as the Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi 3.

When trying to jailbreak multiple devices, only the first attempt will succeed. Workaround: relaunch checkra1n after every jailbreak attempt.

Download checkrain 0.10.2 beta