ELEX II to Launch on March 1st, 2022 for PC and Consoles

THQ Nordic unveiled the official release date for ELEX II, the sci-fantasy action RPG in development at Piranha Bytes. The game will be released on March 1st, 2022 for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series S/X.

The publisher also showcased the Collector's Edition. Priced at $149.99 / €149.99 / £139.99, it'll include the following items:

ELEX II’s New Story Trailer Released During THQ Nordic Showcase

A 9.2-inch Alb Figurine

The original soundtrack

The official artbook

A 2-inch "Cleric Amulett" key chain

A Steelbook

A concept album by Björn Pankratz, "Cassandra"

and, of course, the game itself

For more on ELEX II, read our interview with Piranha Bytes published earlier this year.