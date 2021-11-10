ELEX II to Launch on March 1st, 2022 for PC and Consoles
THQ Nordic unveiled the official release date for ELEX II, the sci-fantasy action RPG in development at Piranha Bytes. The game will be released on March 1st, 2022 for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series S/X.
The publisher also showcased the Collector's Edition. Priced at $149.99 / €149.99 / £139.99, it'll include the following items:
- A 9.2-inch Alb Figurine
- The original soundtrack
- The official artbook
- A 2-inch "Cleric Amulett" key chain
- A Steelbook
- A concept album by Björn Pankratz, "Cassandra"
- and, of course, the game itself
For more on ELEX II, read our interview with Piranha Bytes published earlier this year.
ELEX II is the sequel to ELEX, the vintage open-world role-playing experience from the award-winning creators of the Gothic and Risen series, Piranha Bytes. ELEX II returns to the post-apocalyptic Science Fantasy world of Magalan, with massive environments that can be explored with unrivaled freedom via jetpack – you will be able to move through the epic story any way you want!
Several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet. In order to defend the peace on Magalan and the safety of his own family, Jax embarks on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders, as well as a personal quest to find his son, Dex, who got separated from him …
Dive into a huge, hand-crafted, completely unique world with multiple factions and diverse environments set in a post-apocalyptic science fantasy universe.
The game allows you to:
- explore the planet of Magalan with unprecedented freedom, using your trusted jetpack to traverse the map and even fly!
- interact with a lived-in world, full of unique NPCs, who...
- ...will remember what you’ve done and react accordingly
- ...will join or leave your group depending on how you behave
- ...are able to be killed, which will have an effect on the story
- engage in fluid close and ranged combat with a massively improved control system
- experience a story where your actions have consequences, immersing you in a world of moral decisions
