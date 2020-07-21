New The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Mod Stabilizes FPS While Looking a Certain Directions

A new The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod has been released for the game’s Special Edition, which stabilizes FPS while looking at certain directions.

Created by modder ‘Shizof’, this FPS Stabilizer changes the game’s .ini settings automatically to help sustain framerates at a desired framerate. The modification comes with various parameters that can be adjusted based on your needs, but please note that this is an advanced modification for Skyrim that requires some knowledge of the game’s .ini settings.

The FPS Stabilizer requires the Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE) in order to work. In addition, those who don’t run version Skyrim Special Edition 1.5.97 (released last year), will require the Address Library for SKSE Plugins.

This new FPS Stabilizer is a port of the modder’s VR FPS Stabilizer that was released last year, and can be downloaded through Nexusmods right here. Please note that this mod is only available for Skyrim: Special Edition.

Skyrim: Special Edition is available globally now for PC. The RPG is also available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.