Elden Ring Update 1.08.1 Released; Fixes Unintended Changes Following the 1.08 Colosseum Update

Elding Ring Update 1.08.1 has been rolled out across all platforms, fixing some unintended changes that come with last week's 1.08 Colosseum update.

The free Colosseum update was released on December 6. This update focused on Player-versus-Player (PvP) combat in the arenas, but apparently, this patch also introduced some issues that weren't intended. As such, Bandai Namco has now rolled out a new update that fixes these issues, including a bug that prevented other players' positions from being displayed correctly on the compass. We've included the patch notes, as released by Bandai Namco and FromSoftware down below:

Elden Ring Update 1.08.1 Release Notes PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC

This patch brings fixes to unintended changes that came with the 1.08 Colosseum update.

Please note that online play requires the player to apply this update.

Targeted platforms

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

Game changes

- Fixed a bug that changed crouching attack behavior of right-handed weapons when holding specific weapons in the left hand.

- Fixed a bug that prevented other players' positions from being displayed correctly on the compass and the map during multiplayer sessions aside from the Colosseums.

Elden Ring is available globally now. FromSoftware's title was released in February of this year and sold over 17.5 million copies as of October 2022. Here's what we wrote about the game in our review upon launch:

"When it comes to From Software games, the one completely new exploration mechanic is horse riding, a necessity with an open-world game. Soon after starting the game, players will obtain the Spectral Steed Whistle and thus the means to summon Torrent and further explore the Lands Between. Horse riding feels incredibly smooth and responsive and is a highly welcome addition to the formula, not only for exploration but also for combat situations. Some of the enemies and bosses you will encounter during the game use mounts as well, leading to some intense combat sequences that are truly epic. To make an example, I was fighting the Tree Sentinel boss (who can be fought right from the start of the game). After a grueling fight, I managed to take down the boss's health to near death. Out of Sacred Flask uses, I started charging the boss, risking everything on my next strike, and he does the same while it suddenly starts to rain. It's these small touches of open world design that elevate Elden Ring to a whole other level."